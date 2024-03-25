WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Monday weather

TechCrunch

The U.K. government has blamed China for a 2021 cyberattack that compromised the personal information of millions of U.K. voters. In a statement to lawmakers in Parliament on Monday, U.K. deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden attributed the 2021 data breach at the Electoral Commission to hackers working for the Chinese government. Dowden told lawmakers that the U.K. government "will not hesitate to take swift and robust actions wherever the Chinese government threatens the United Kingdom's interests."