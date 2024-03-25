WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Monday weather
How long does it take to charge an electric car? The answer, frustrating as it might be, is that it depends. Charging speeds depend on the charger, the vehicle, and even the weather.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for 10 holidays in 2024 and 2025. Find out whether the stock market is open today.
Don't expect to see an Audi A3 rival from Polestar anytime soon; the brand wants to stay focused on its current range and steer clear of Volvo's turf.
Reactions to the ban were impassioned and varied among NFL players past and present.
The frenetic first five days of the men's and women's NCAA tournaments concludes on Monday as the women wrap up the second round.
Goldman Sachs analysts see gold heading to $2,300 by year-end.
Barclays upgraded Disney's stock on Monday, citing further upside amid the company's turnaround plan.
The Broncos are feeling frisky with that No. 12 pick.
The U.K. government has blamed China for a 2021 cyberattack that compromised the personal information of millions of U.K. voters. In a statement to lawmakers in Parliament on Monday, U.K. deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden attributed the 2021 data breach at the Electoral Commission to hackers working for the Chinese government. Dowden told lawmakers that the U.K. government "will not hesitate to take swift and robust actions wherever the Chinese government threatens the United Kingdom's interests."
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee told Yahoo Finance that the fundamental story about falling inflation has not changed despite hotter-than-expected readings in January and February.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers his full-scale advice for the second week of the playoffs, so get ready to start up The Playlist!
The negotiations between Fisker and a large automaker -- reported to be Nissan -- over a potential investment and collaboration have been terminated, a development that puts a separate near-term rescue funding effort in danger. Fisker revealed in a Monday morning regulatory filing that the automaker terminated the negotiations March 22. Fisker said in the filing that it will ask the unnamed investor to waive the closing condition.
The announcement also mentioned that the CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal, is retiring and that Boeing’s chairman, Larry Kellner, will not be seeking reelection as a board director.
Boeing announced Monday that its CEO, Dave Calhoun, would step down at the end of the year.
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.
Jabari Smith Jr. and Kris Dunn threw punches at each other and were quickly ejected on Saturday night in Houston.
While the inverted yield curve may have a good track record of predicting recessions, it’s not very precise in predicting when recessions will start.
You don't have to go to a pricey jeweler to get your rings resized, thanks to this Amazon find.
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
Sweet 16 berths are on the line in both brackets as the stakes ratchet up.