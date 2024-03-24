WKU was right to invite Kyle Rittenhouse to speak. Let him share his story.

I see no reason why Kyle Rittenhouse can not share his story. It’s a historical event and certainly generated plenty of interest. Was it a horrendous event? Yes. Was he hounded and convicted before the trail by the media? Yes. So let him share his side. What are we afraid of? A young man caught in a bad situation. Not guilty is what a jury found when evidence was submitted. I applaud Western Kentucky University for having him share his story. Not backing down because certain groups are offended.

—William Douglas, 42103

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Let Kyle Rittenhouse tell his story on college campus. He's not guilty