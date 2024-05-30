WKRG 2024 Hurricane Special Airs Friday, May 31

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane season is just around the corner! The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is covering everything you need to know heading into the season.

The First Alert Storm Team’s goal is to keep the Gulf Coast safe and prepared for tropical weather. During a disaster, information is priceless. These stories give you critical information you need to know before disaster strikes, so you can prepare.

See details below and watch the 2024 Hurricane Special on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. on WKRG News 5.

Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth breaks down the forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. He digs into why forecasters are calling for an extremely active season and breaks down what goes into these forecasts. Ed also discusses what these forecasts mean for YOU and outlines how you need to prepare.

Meteorologist John Nodar takes a retrospective look back at Hurricane Ivan which made landfall along the Gulf Coast 20 years ago this September. He reflects on the damage Ivan caused and the losses that our community faced. He also talks with Bo Smith, the Battalion Chief of the Gulf Shores Fire Department. Smith was working at the fire station when Ivan made landfall and recalls what he experienced.

New Tropical Tools from the National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center has released new tools to help forecasters during this hurricane season. Meteorologist Grant Skinner breaks down how these new and improved products will help produce more accurate forecasts, increase lead time, and keep you safe. He also discusses where to get trusted tropical information.

The Dangers of Storm Surge

They say “hide from the wind, run from the water”. Storm surge and inland flooding account for the vast majority of deaths from tropical cyclones. Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham details what storm surge is, how it develops, and what impacts it can have. She also digs into how you can protect yourself from the water (flooding and surge) if we do see impact from a tropical system.

20 years ago, as Hurricane Ivan was days away from making landfall in Gulf Shores, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo did what no other zoo has done. Since the zoo used to be located right along the coastline, they knew they had to evacuate all 265 of their animals to keep them safe. Meteorologist Caroline Carithers talks with zoo employees about how they accomplished this and why they decided to move the zoo. She also reminds you of how to prep your pets at home for hurricane season.

Other stories include how power companies are preparing, what to put in your hurricane kit, tips for evacuation, how to prepare your home and SO much more! Make sure to tune in!

