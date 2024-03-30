WIU, Moline, hosts Datafest competition

The Western Illinois University School of Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences (AFED) will host the annual DataFest competition Friday, April 12-Sunday, April 14 on the Quad Cities campus. This event is open to any local community college or regional university student, according to a news release.

DataFest is a nationally coordinated program through the American Statistical Association (ASA) that challenges students to work collaboratively without faculty. Students must find their own data stories from this year’s data donors. This competition builds critical thinking, communication and technical skills designed to guide students to apply to their future careers.

The competition will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, April 12. Teams will work collaboratively to discover insights in large real-world datasets rich in information. Following the competition, teams will present their findings to a panel of judges at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

Registration is required to participate. Travel awards are available for in-person participants.

To register teams, visit here. All teams must be registered by Wednesday, April 3. For more information on the School of AFED, visit here. For more information about DataFest, contact Jessica Lin at JL-Lin@wiu.edu.

