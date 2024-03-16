Witt shares eclipse details with garden clubs

Meterologist Derek Witt spoke at the Whispering Meadows Garden Club open house at the Neeley Center on the Terra State Community College campus on Thursday.

FREMONT ― Nearly 145 people attended an open house of the Whispering Meadows Garden Club on Thursday where guest speaker Derek Witt, a WTGV-TV 13 meteorologist, shared information about the weather and the April 8 total solar eclipse.

The event was held at the Neeley Center on the Terra State Community College campus.

Jay Berschback, WTGV-TV 13 chief meteorologist, was originally scheduled as speaker but canceled due to a weather cell hitting Northwest Ohio resulting in severe storms in the southern part of the region.

The event included a display by local businesses and distribution of approved solar glasses to the first 100 attendees.

Other garden clubs in attendance included the Dirty Bloomers, Blossoms and Butterflies, Green Stem Gardeners, Sandusky and Ottawa County Master Gardeners, Earth Wind and Flowers Garden Club, Firelands Garden Club and the Happy Hobby Garden Club.

Derek Witt holds up a shirt, given to him by Whispering Meadows Garden Club members Carolyn Johnson and Christine Michael.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: TV 13 Meteorologist speaks on upcoming solar eclipse