Witnesses say Davenport owner hanged dog by leash, punched her

A 42-year-old Davenport man faces a serious misdemeanor charge after witnesses say he hanged his dog by a leash, punched the animal more than seven times, then slammed his bicycle on the dog, according to court records.

Robert Hylton III (Scott County Jail)

Robert Lee Hylton III faces a serious-misdemeanor charge of animal abuse, court records show.

Shortly after 9:35 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police responded to the Golden Mart on the 1000 block of West River Drive for a disturbance.

Five witnesses described the dog’s abuse, according to arrest affidavits, which say “When confronted, (Hylton) threatened to fight the witnesses. (He) intentionally inflicted pain on his dog.”

Afterward, “The dog appeared lethargic, squinting from the eyes with her tail between her legs,” affidavits show. “Due to the dog’s abnormal behavior, she was separated from the defendant and taken to the Humane Society by officers.”

Hylton, who was released on his own recognizance, is set for a preliminary hearing July 12 in Scott County Court. We did not know the condition or the whereabouts of the dog on Sunday; we will remain in contact to provide details when they become available.

A serious misdemeanor in Iowa is punishable by up to a year of incarceration and a fine.

