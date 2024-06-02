Witnesses able to help rescue pilot from crashed helicopter

Jun. 2—People who heard a helicopter crash in Danbury Saturday afternoon helped the pilot get out of the aircraft, which had burst into flames, police said.

The solo pilot was only able to "partially exit" the helicopter after the crash, according to a news release.

"The witnesses' actions were instrumental in saving the solo occupant's life," the Danbury police release reads.

The Danbury Fire Department was called to 208 Dean Road for the reported helicopter crash at 12:49 p.m. Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid, New Hampshire State Police and the Danbury Police Department also responded.

The initial investigation indicates the pilot lost control near a landing site and crashed into the wood line of the residential property, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The pilot was brought by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire which spread to the woods.

The owner of the helicopter is listed as A and J Aviation Services out of Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will continue an investigation on Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Danbury Police Department.