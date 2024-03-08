Witness tips help lead to arrests in two Lawrence shootings

Tips from witnesses helped lead to arrests in two fatal shootings in the span of two days in Lawrence, the city announced Thursday.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Dawson Paine on Thursday with the help of the Topeka Police Department in connection to a shooting that killed 18-year-old Davin Kerr. The search for Paine began shortly after the shooting.

Police responded around 10:40 p.m. on March 5 to the 2900 block of Crestline Drive and rendered aid to Kerr. He was taken to a Kansas City area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers also arrested 32-year-old Nicholas Beaver on Wednesday night in connection to a shooting that killed 39-year-old Vincent Walker.

Officers responded shortly after 5:10 p.m. on March 6 near the Lawrence Public Library. Police said the shooting took place in the street in front of the library. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Laura McCabe, a spokesperson with Lawrence police, said in a statement Thursday that calling on the community for witness tips proved instrumental in identifying and tracking down Paine.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart thanked the community Thursday for its tips and commended the response from law enforcement. He said shootings like this don’t happen often in Lawrence and that “back-to-back is very rare.”