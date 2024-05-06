Witness testimony resumes as Karen Read murder trial enters 2nd week

Jurors went to 34 Fairview Road in Canton to see the location where O’Keefe was discovered on his back near a flagpole in the front yard about 10 feet from the street, without a pulse, and covered in snow on Jan. 29, 2022.
Karen Read’s Lexus LX SUV was also brought to the scene for the jury The entire right rear tail light housing had been removed.
Once back in court, Canton Fire LT. Greg Woodbury testified he was called back to the scene to evaluate Read. He said a fellow firefighter told him Read repeatedly said “I hit him” before she threatened self-harm.
“She appeared very distraught, very upset. You know initially just trying to explain the situation to her about going to the hospital with the section 12, which is someone having a psychological issue,” Woodbury said.
Also in court on Friday, a picture of O’Keefe’s right arm was shown with injuries on it. The defense said those marks are dog bites.
The state is using Read’s cracked right taillight as evidence she ran down O’Keefe in reverse with her SUV after a night of drinking.
Prosecutors say Read dropped O’Keefe off at a house party 34 Fairview Road just after midnight. As Read made a three-point turn, she allegedly struck O’Keefe and drove away, leaving him to die as a blizzard raged.
Read’s lawyers plan to argue during the trial that someone other than Read was responsible for O’Keefe’s death but have only floated a theory that he was beaten inside 34 Fairview Road and left for dead outside. The defense has criticized investigators for failing to search the house where the party was held to see if a fight had occurred and argued his injuries were consistent with being beaten up.
Last November, Adam D'Angelo found himself at the epicenter of one of the biggest controversies in the tech industry. The board of OpenAI — the $80 billion startup leading the AI bandwagon — had abruptly booted its CEO, Sam Altman, only to reinstate him just days later. D'Angelo was on the board that dismissed Altman... and he was (and remains) on the board that brought him back in.
TechCrunch Mobility is moving to Thursdays! Sign up here for free — just click TechCrunch Mobility! EV startup Fisker laid off more employees to "preserve cash" as bankruptcy inches ever closer; ride-hailing company Ola cut about 180 jobs and ousted its chief executive, Hemant Bakshi, merely four months after appointing him to the post; and lidar company Luminar slashed its 700-person workforce by 20% as part of a restructuring to adopt an "asset light" business model.
While the venture world is abuzz over generative AI, Dayna Grayson, a longtime venture capitalist who five years ago co-founded her own firm, Construct Capital, has been focused on comparatively boring software that can transform industrial sectors. All that said, they’re barreling toward the future and – seemingly successfully – dragging some staid industrial businesses along with them.