Witness testimony resumes as Karen Read murder trial enters 2nd week

Witness testimony in the Karen Read murder trial resumes Monday morning after jurors traveled on Friday to the scene where the body of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe was found.

Karen Read jurors tour Canton crime scene where John O’Keefe’s body was found. Here’s what they saw

Jurors went to 34 Fairview Road in Canton to see the location where O’Keefe was discovered on his back near a flagpole in the front yard about 10 feet from the street, without a pulse, and covered in snow on Jan. 29, 2022.

Karen Read’s Lexus LX SUV was also brought to the scene for the jury The entire right rear tail light housing had been removed.

Once back in court, Canton Fire LT. Greg Woodbury testified he was called back to the scene to evaluate Read. He said a fellow firefighter told him Read repeatedly said “I hit him” before she threatened self-harm.

“She appeared very distraught, very upset. You know initially just trying to explain the situation to her about going to the hospital with the section 12, which is someone having a psychological issue,” Woodbury said.

Also in court on Friday, a picture of O’Keefe’s right arm was shown with injuries on it. The defense said those marks are dog bites.

The state is using Read’s cracked right taillight as evidence she ran down O’Keefe in reverse with her SUV after a night of drinking.

Prosecutors say Read dropped O’Keefe off at a house party 34 Fairview Road just after midnight. As Read made a three-point turn, she allegedly struck O’Keefe and drove away, leaving him to die as a blizzard raged.

Read’s lawyers plan to argue during the trial that someone other than Read was responsible for O’Keefe’s death but have only floated a theory that he was beaten inside 34 Fairview Road and left for dead outside. The defense has criticized investigators for failing to search the house where the party was held to see if a fight had occurred and argued his injuries were consistent with being beaten up.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, faces several charges including second-degree murder in O’Keefe’s death.

A murderous romance or a frame job? Key things to know so far about the Karen Read trial

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.

FILE - Karen Read sits in court during jury selection for her murder trial at Norfolk County Superior Court, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Dedham, Mass.

Karen Read, left, leaves Norfolk Superior Court with her attorney Alan Jackson, right, after the opening day of her trial, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Dedham, Mass.

Karen Read, right, is flanked by Massachusetts State Police while leaving Norfolk Superior Court after the opening day of her trial, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by intentionally driving her SUV into him. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Karen Read leaves Norfolk Superior Court after the opening day of her trial, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by intentionally driving her SUV into him. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FILE - Karen Read, of Mansfield, Mass., center, departs Norfolk Superior Court following a day of jury selection, April 17, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. Read's trial is scheduled to begin Monday, April 29. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Karen Read leaves Norfolk Superior Court after the opening day of her trial, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by intentionally driving her SUV into him. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Karen Read, facing a murder charge in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe

