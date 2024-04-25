Witness says driver in Matlacha restaurant crash appeared 'dazed,' FHP report says

Cody J. Curtis, 24, was arrested Monday, April 22, 2024, connected to the April 13, 2024 crash that killed "Matlacha's Grandmother" and injured four others while they sat outside That BBQ Place, 4590 Pine Island Rd.

The driver accused in a crash that killed "Matlacha's Grandmother" and injured four others says he had two beers and a sandwich that day when he had lunch with a coworker, and that he was reading a notification on his cellphone when the crash happened.

Cody J. Curtis, 24, was arrested Monday on one count of DUI manslaughter; three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury; one count of DUI with property damage and one count of DUI causing injury following the April 13 crash. He was booked into the Lee County Jail on Monday and remained in custody Thursday morning on $252,000 bond.

Friends and family identified the woman as Marylou Sharp. The Florida Highway Patrol identified the injured as Thomas Kay Kline, Michael Bernard Mackaben, Sharon Kay Pace and Ray "Butch" Eugene Gay, Jr.

Marylou Sharp and Butch Gay at various Matlacha restaurants.

According to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol, when troopers questioned Curtis at the crash scene, he "would repeat his statements multiple times." Curtis told authorities he was the driver and sole occupant of the 1992 Nissan Maxima that crashed into That BBQ Place, 4590 Pine Island Road.

Troopers reported Curtis had bloodshot watery eyes, as well as slurred and stuttered speech.

Curtis told authorities he arrived at Phuzzy's Boat Shack, 3051 Stringfellow Road, in St. James City, between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. April 13, after work. He told troopers he consumed two "Blue Moon" beers with an orange slice and a grouper sandwich.

Surveillance footage showed Curtis left the eatery shortly after 5:30 p.m., about 20 minutes before the crash. Troopers said the video captured the 1992 Nissan Maxima backing rapidly out of a parking spot before he accelerated forward "rapidly" rounding the parking lot toward the exit.

According to troopers, Curtis said he was reading a push notification on his cellphone when he veered off the road and struck the five patrons, multiple signs, a parked motorcycle and an oncoming pickup.

Witness described Cody Curtis as 'dazed'

A witness said when he walked to Curtis' car after the wreck it was still running and Curtis appeared confused, "dazed" and didn't know what had just happened.

The witness said Curtis asked him for help finding his eyeglasses in the car and added he kept Curtis' car keys until law enforcement arrived.

Troopers revealed Monday that Curtis' blood alcohol level nearly doubled the legal limit.

Curtis is next due in court May 28 for his arraignment.

