A witness saw a man drag a woman through CT woods. Now a man is facing kidnapping charges.

A man is facing kidnapping charges after someone called 911 on Thursday to report seeing a man dragging a woman through the woods in Southbury, pushing her into a vehicle and driving off, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Elaine Drive and Curt Smith Road just after 12 p.m. on Thursday after the 911 call came in. They searched the area, but could not find the vehicle, according to the Southbury Police Department.

After investigators learned more about the suspect, officers were able to contact Connecticut State Police and get an emergency location ping from the suspect’s cell phone, placing him in the area of Quaker Farms Road and Punkup Road in Oxford about seven miles away, police said.

Local police and state troopers rushed to the area and Southbury Detective Brianna Critelli spotted the vehicle while en route. Police were able to converge on the vehicle in the entrance to Southford Falls State Park, according to police.

Brian Lambert was reportedly inside the vehicle with the victim, police said.

Lambert was taken into custody and charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

He was being held in lieu of a $5 million bond and transported to the New Haven Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court in Waterbury on Monday, according to police.