Witness: Men accused of bribes negotiated sale to Qataris

NEW YORK (AP) — A witness says a sports marketing company whose owners have been charged with bribing top soccer officials tried to negotiate a sale to an entity associated with Paris Saint-Germain team president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Santiago Pena, a former executive of the Argentina-based Full Play Group, testified Tuesday in federal court in New York City that he spent a lengthy period of time on secret negotiations.

Pena said the talks with Al-Khelaifi and the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Sports Investments ended in May 2015, when U.S. prosecutors unsealed indictments against Full Play's controlling principals. They were charged for payments to soccer officials in the Americas allegedly made for broadcast and marketing contracts.

Al-Khelaifi is a criminal suspect in Switzerland for bribery linked to Qatar-owned BeIN Sports' broadcast agreements with FIFA for 2026 and 2030 World Cup rights in the Middle East and North Africa.

