Witness describes conditions in Texas prisons to jurors considering death penalty

More than an hour of testimony outside the presence of the jury kicked off the third week of Jerry Elders’ capital murder trial Tuesday, with the defense challenging a witness the state brought in to testify about life in Texas prisons.

Elders was found guilty of capital murder on April 25. The state then began its punishment case, hoping to convince a Johnson County jury that Elders should be put to death.

Authorities have said Elders shot Burleson police Officer Joshua Lott three times during a traffic stop in 2021, fled and then kidnapped Robin Waddell at her home, stole her truck, shot her and pushed her out of her truck outside the Joshua Police Department.

The defense objection to a witness from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice was overruled around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The objection claimed that the witness was being presented as an expert but hadn’t proven he was qualified. Arguments outside the presence of the jury led Visiting Judge Lee Gabriel to decide he was qualified for the testimony he would provide.

Timothy Fitzpatrick, who has worked in Texas prisons almost his entire adult life and primarily at maximum security facilities, told the jury he has been assigned to nine prisons and seen almost every type of custody from state jail felonies to death row. He’s worked jobs from a corrections officer to senior warden. Currently he works in records.

Fitzpatrick told the jury that if sentenced to life without parole, Elders would be in the general population. He would be in either a cell block or dormitory, giving him more freedom to move between housing, showers, toilets and the day room, where he could watch TV and socialize with other inmates. He would also be able to attend religious services with other inmates outside the cell block or dormitory.

If sentenced to death, Elders would be in a “pod,” a solitary cell without the opportunity to socialize with other inmates, Fitzpatrick testified. There would be no interaction with other inmates and his toilet would be in his room, combined with a sink, and he would have a stool welded to the floor in front of a small desk or shelf. Religious services would be “cell-side,” meaning he wouldn’t leave his cell for them. There is a small day room death row inmates have access to with a bench, small TV and a pull-up bar.

Meals work differently for general population inmates and those on death row, too, Fitzpatrick said. The general population eats together in the dining hall. Death row inmates are ordered to stand back away from their door while a tray of food is placed in their cell. They eat alone.

Death row inmates aren’t allowed to attend college courses during their sentence, something those in the general population can access if they want, Fitzpatrick said. Both can get their GED, with death row inmates getting cell-side classes, but those sentenced to death can only take classes if they’re able to do it completely by mail.

The state’s line of questioning seemed intended to convince the jury that a sentence of life without parole would be too cushy for a capital murderer. They brought up incentives used for motivating inmates to clean their living spaces or work harder, such as movie nights or ice cream parties.

Those aren’t available to death row inmates, but if Elders is sentenced to life without parole he would be able to participate in those events, Fitzpatrick said.

The state has tried previously to show the jury video of Lott being shot as well as audio recorded from Elders’ phone calls in the jail. The admissibility of those was questioned by the defense and they still haven’t been presented to jurors.

