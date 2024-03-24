Without a winner, Powerball jackpot grows to $800M: When is the next drawing?

(NEXSTAR) — The Powerball jackpot has rolled yet again after no ticket was able to match the numbers drawn Saturday night.

Those winning numbers, pulled on March 23, were 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and red Powerball 3. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Without a winner, Powerball officials now estimate the jackpot at $800 million, with a cash value of $384.8 million. If it’s won at that size, the jackpot will rank as the sixth-largest in Powerball history, coming in behind a $842.4 million prize won in Michigan on New Year’s Day this year.

While there was no jackpot-winning ticket in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball officials say more than 1.9 million tickets won cash prizes. That includes five tickets that each scored $1 million prizes — one each in Florida, Indiana, Texas, Washington, and California (where the winner actually snagged more than $2 million because of the state’s pari-mutuel prize payouts).

Ready to try for the Powerball jackpot again? You’ll have to wait until the next drawing, which is set for 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, March 25.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won in the month of March was last year, when a ticket sold in Virginia hit a $162.6 million grand prize. Whenever the jackpot is won, it will be only the second this year. Here’s where the current Powerball jackpot, sitting at $800 million, ranks among the top 10 won in the game:

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.765 billion: Oct. 11, 2023; California $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023; California $842.4 million: Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan Est. $800 million: March 25, 2024 $768.4 million: March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023; Washington $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021; California

While large, the current Powerball jackpot sits just outside the top 10 lottery jackpots won in the U.S. at No. 12 behind the aforementioned Michigan Powerball jackpot and a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot won by a Michigan ticket in 2021.

It also ranks behind the current Mega Millions jackpot, which has ballooned to $1.1 billion after no ticket matched the winning numbers drawn Friday night. That pot sits as the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history and eighth-largest among U.S. draw game payouts. The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

If you’d first like to try your luck at the Powerball jackpot on Monday, tickets are sold in nearly every state (except these five states), the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets start at $2 each. You have a 1 in 24.87 chance at any prize, ranging from $4 to the jackpot. Your chances of actually hitting the jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

Only a few states let a jackpot winner remain anonymous, so if you do win big, experts recommend keeping it a secret for as long as possible and establishing a legal and financial team before claiming your prize.

