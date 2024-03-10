Within 24 hours, two massive sharks reported off Florida coast

[In the video player above see where to find the best sunsets in NE Ohio. ]

(WJW) – Two massive great white sharks, each more than 13 feet long, have been reported off Florida’s east coast this weekend.

The tracking system provided by the non-profit OCEARCH shows the adult sharks named “Mahone”and “Breton” were pinged within 24 hours of one another. According to OCEARCH, a ping is reported whenever an animal’s tag breaks the surface of the water.

Mahone weighs more than 1,700 pounds and is reported as the largest male shark ever tagged by OCEARCH researchers in Canadian waters. His latest ping was reported on Saturday, March 9 at 11:38 a.m. An updated location wasn’t immediately clear, but the OCEARCH tracker showed him near St. Augustine Beach on Feb. 29.

Further down the coast, and less than 24 hours later, Breton pinged. The OCEARCH tracker shows the shark that weighs more than 1,400 pounds just north of Merrit Island on Sunday, March 10 at 11:01 a.m.

Both sharks have been tracked by OCEARCH for more than three years.

OCEARCH encourages “facts over fear.” The non-profit helps conduct research and provides education and outreach opportunities. You can learn more about this mission, here.

