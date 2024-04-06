Wispy clouds, five miles high, shouldn't affect solar eclipse viewing

Rain forecast for Sunday afternoon will move out of Ohio by Monday morning, leaving Ohio's prime eclipse viewing areas with mostly wispy Cirrus cloud cover for the day.

Those 4- to 5-mile high clouds comprise ice crystals which might make for dramatic effects during the corona-phase of the eclipse, projected to last from 1 ½ to 4 minutes long.

"The good thing about Cirrus clouds is that they are typically somewhat transparent," said Logan Clark, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Wilmington. "They impede your view of the sun, but it won't be blocked entirely."

In a social media post, the weather service describes the eclipse impact of low and high elevation clouds.

Monday afternoon should be nice otherwise, with high temperatures in the upper 60s. During the blackout minutes, in some areas more than four minutes, temperatures should drop 5 to 10 degrees, Clark said.

"You get a quick radiative response, kind of like when the sun sets and that sensation of your feet being cooler than your head," as sun rays stop reflecting off the ground, Clark said.

The shadow of the moon as it tucks between the earth and sun will be about 115 miles wide, its southern edge in northwest Franklin County will border parts of Hilliard, Upper Arlington and Worthington. The coverage will extend to the Toledo area.

For those northbound on Interstate 71, the edge of totality will be less than a mile north of Dublin-Granville Road. On Route 315, just north of the Bethel Road exit.

The band of totality will take the same southwest to northeastern path that weather systems take this time of year, coincidental, Clark said.

dnarciso@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Solar Eclipse: Monday weather forecast calls for "transparent" clouds