Make-A-Wish to host annual ‘Walk for Wishes’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Make-A-Wish Serving El Paso is inviting the community to the 6th annual Walk for Wishes event starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 28 at The Shoppes at Solana in West El Paso, Make-A-Wish North Texas announced in a press release.

The 5K run/1 mile walk event, which is sponsored by Marathon Petroleum, has the goal to unite 750 attendees, creating a wave of support for local children facing critical illnesses, according to the press release.

Additionally, the event is encouraging participation, sponsorship and volunteer involvement. Each step taken at the event contributes to the joy and inspiration of children eagerly awaiting their wishes, according to the press release.

Tickets are available for purchase on the official walk for wishes website: 2024 Walk For Wishes (runsignup.com)

