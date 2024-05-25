'Wish him well': This longtime Peoria restaurant will welcome new owner in June

In South Peoria, Garden Street Cafe announced a new owner is preparing to take the reins of the decades-old business.

"We are so excited to announce our New Owner, Mr. Jeff Harris," the business wrote in a May 21 Facebook post. "Come join us all on Saturday, June 1st for the Grand Opening of this new endeavor and wish him well!"

The business − situated at 1317 W. Garden St. − will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., according to an event flyer included in the post. Customers will find the restaurant's regular menu, as well as rib tips, caramel cake, baked beans and more.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria restaurant to welcome new owner in June