‘I wish he was dead’: Man accused of stabbing another man at Unity Township hotel

A local man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man at a Unity Township hotel.

Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg were called to the Hostetter Hotel on April 24 just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a man who had been stabbed.

The victim told police that he was drinking at William Evans’ apartment in the hotel when Evans “went crazy all of a sudden” and hit him in the head with an unknown object, according to the criminal complaint. Evans then grabbed a knife and went at the victim, stabbing him once in the abdomen.

The complaint said the victim got out of the apartment, grabbed the fire extinguisher and sprayed Evans with it to stop him from chasing him.

Evans told troopers that he stabbed the victim and wished he killed him. He continued by saying that he had “stuck the victim on purpose” and said, “I stuck him and I tried to kill him. I wish he was dead,” according to the complaint.

The complaint also said that Evans told troopers that if he had a gun, he would’ve shot the victim.

The victim was taken to Forbes Hospital for a stab wound to the abdomen, a large contusion to the right eye area and swelling to the right orbital bone area. He was taken into emergency surgery when he got to the hospital.

Evans is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

