WisDOT urges caution: 7 road construction projects, plus I-41, scheduled in Appleton area

ASHWAUBENON — Wisconsin transportation officials want motorists to use caution, avoid distracted driving and plan ahead as the 2024 road construction season kicks off.

The Interstate 41 expansion from Appleton to De Pere that begins this spring will generate the most attention and concern from motorists, but it's not the only Appleton-area segment of I-41 that will be under construction in 2024. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) warned Appleton and Green Bay area motorists to expect, and prepare for, a lot of highway construction in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

Crews are scheduled to start work as soon as April on seven significant Appleton-area road projects and WisDOT wants to avoid a repeat of 2023, when distracted drivers contributed to 17 crashes in 16 days while State 172 was being repaved in the Green Bay area.

“Eliminate the distractions when you’re driving,” said Matt Talcott, a WisDOT traffic engineer. “Focus on driving. Put the phone down. Don’t eat. Watch the cars ahead of you, drive slow and use your signals. Buckle your seatbelt.”

It’s not just WisDOT who’s concerned about distracted drivers, either.

Appleton resident Joe Niederehe has commuted daily to Ashwaubenon for work since September 2023. He’d heard about the crashes on I-41 and bumpy pavement in some areas and looks forward to improvements coming in the 41 expansion. But he said his “biggest struggle” is the other motorists who might suddenly slow down or struggle to merge onto the interstate due to short merge ramps.

“I get tailgated so often,” Niederehe said.

Talcott and Scott Ebel, an I-41 project design manager with WisDOT, said the state regularly updates its 511 Wisconsin website and app with road construction plans, road closures, detour information and other details for motorists, residents and business owners. There’s a specific section for Northeast Wisconsin road construction projects, too. They urged motorists to do some research ahead of time.

“Research the work zones ahead of time so they don’t surprise you when you get there,” Ebel said.

Here's a closer look at what's coming in the Appleton area this spring, summer and fall.

I-41 between Neenah and Appleton

What: A 9.7-mile stretch of I-41 from Breezewood Lane in Neenah to State 15 in Appleton will undergo pavement repairs and resurfacing. Additional work includes a bridge deck replacement, culvert pipe replacements, concrete barrier repairs, and replacement of asphalt bridge approaches with concrete. This is in addition to the I-41 expansion from Appleton to De Pere.

When: April to November

Impacts: I-41 northbound will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes near Green Bay Road for much of the project duration, but at least two lanes of I-41 should remain open to traffic in both directions. Single- and multi-lane closures will happen at night. The interchange ramps at Winneconne Avenue, Main Street in Neenah and College Avenue will each close for two weeks for repairs.

Detours: Each ramp closure will require its own detour.

State 54 from New London to Shiocton

What: An 8.8-mile stretch of State 54 from House Road outside New London east to Park Avenue in Shiocton will be resurfaced with hot-mix asphalt. Crews also will replace culvert pipes, widen pavement shoulders and install rumble strips.

When: September 2024 to September 2025

Impact: State 54 will close for culvert pipe replacements in 2024 and requires a detour. Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

Detour: Use State 76, County S and County M

State 47 from Black Creek north to Bonduel

What: A 17.6-mile stretch of State 47 from County B in Black Creek to State 29 in Bonduel will be milled and resurfaced with asphalt pavement. Crews also will replace storm sewers and make other roadway improvements.

When: September 2024 to September 2025

Impact: State 47 will close for storm sewer replacements beginning in September 2024 and requires a detour. Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

Detour: State 54 to County PP to County B

State 15 between Hortonville and New London

What: A 3-mile stretch of State 15 from U.S. 45, just outside New London, east to County JJ, just west of Hortonville will close entirely to be reconstructed and expanded to four lanes as part of the multiyear expansion of State 15 in Outagamie County. This will rebuild the west segment of the highway and install culvert pipes, storm sewers, landscaping and other work.

When: April to November

Impact: State 15 will be close and detoured for the duration of construction. All but a few side roads will close at State 15.

Detour: U.S. 45 to County TT to County T to County JJ.

State 54 reconstruction includes two new-style roundabouts in Seymour

What: A 7.7-mile stretch of State 54 from French Road, in Seymour, east to Seminary Road will be reconstructed with new asphalt pavement. In the city of Seymour, the project includes a dedicated left turn lane and two new, “compact” roundabouts at State 54 and Outagamie County C and at State 54 and State 55.

When: April to September

Impact: The affected intersections will be closed for roundabout construction, but access to local businesses and residences will be maintained throughout. State 54 will be reduced to one lane with a flagger directing traffic, at times.

Detour: State 47 to Outagamie County G to Mainline Drive

State 96 in Greenville

What: A 1.4-mile stretch of State 96 from Cleary Court to Tower View Drive will be patched and resurfaced. The project also includes culvert and traffic signal work.

When: Late July to mid-September

Impact: State 96 will remain open to traffic for all but about two weeks. Detours at State 96 and State 76 will be needed.

Detour: For eastbound State 96, take County M north, turn east onto State 15 and then south on County CB; reverse it for westbound traffic. For northbound State 76, go east on U.S. 10, turn north on County CB and take it to westbound State 15; southbound traffic can reverse the order.

State 96 from Wrightstown to Kaukauna

What: A 4.9-mile stretch of State 96 from County D in Wrightstown to Claribel Street in Kaukauna will include resurfacing, pipe culvert repairs and replacements, curb ramp improvements, the addition of rumble strips and widening the shoulder in some areas.

When: May to November

Impacts: State 96 will be reduced to one lane for part of the project.

Detour: There will be some short-term detours and sidewalk closures, too.

