Wisconsin's RNC delegation includes Scott Walker, Tommy Thompson, Tim Michels
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WASHINGTON — With just under two months until the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Republicans have finalized their list of delegates.
Wisconsin's 41 delegates for the RNC, set for July 15- 18, include former Govs. Scott Walker and Tommy Thompson, and 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
They are among 2,429 total delegates from across the country voting at the convention in Milwaukee to formally nominate former President Donald Trump as the party's candidate to take on incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
More: Wisconsin's RNC delegation lands downtown hotel after first being steered to Racine
Here's the full list of Republicans representing the state at the presidential nominating convention this summer:
Wisconsin's 41 RNC delegates
Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming
RNC National Committeeman Tom Schreibel
RNC National Committeewoman Maripat Krueger
Former Gov. Scott Walker
Former Gov. Tommy Thompson
Former RPW Chair Chairman Paul Farrow
Former RPW Chair Brad Courtney
State Treasurer John Leiber
State Senator Cory Tomczyk
Dave Anderson
Candee Arndt
Barb Bittner
Jordan Briskey
Kathy Broghammer
George Bureau
Pete Church
Brett Galaszewski
Jim Geldreich
Kevin Hermening
Christine Illgen
Scarlett Johnson
Robert Kordus, Jr.
Rose Marie LaBarbera
Brandon Maly
Georgia Maxwell
Diamond McKenna
Shannon McKinney
Tim Michels
Andreina Patilliet
Phillip Prange
Patricia Reiman
Matt Rust
Chris Slinker
Stephanie Soucek
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney
Pam Travis
Terrence Wall
Cindy Werner
Sandy Wiedmeyer
Laurie Wolf
Dixon Wolfe
Wisconsin's alternate RNC delegates
Akil Ajmeri
State Rep. Tyler August
John Beauchamp
William Blathras
Len Boltz
Luanne Coyne
Catherine DeVries
Alan Downs
Luke Dretske
Barbara Finger
John Graber
Amber Hahn
Billie Johnson
Kelly Johnson
Rita Lackovich
Shirl LeBarre
Don Lee
Julie Leschke
Jeanie Moore
Jerry Murphy
Purnima Nath
Annette Olson
State Rep. Nik Rettinger
Patricia Schick
Jim Schildbach
Lawrence Schneider II
Amber Schroeder
Brian Smith
Ruth Streck
Gwen Theien
Carl Toepel
Julie Vale
Pam Van Handel
William Vanevenhoven
Judy Wenger
Michael Zaremba
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin RNC delegation includes Scott Walker, Tommy Thompson