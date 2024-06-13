Some of Wisconsin's most expensive RNC rentals cost up to $15,000 per night. Here's what's included

Travelers booking their trips to Milwaukee might have some difficulty finding somewhere to stay during the Republican National Convention next month. But there are at least a few options left on the rental market — if you you're looking for a premium experience.

Real estate agents are listing dozens of luxury homes for rent across Milwaukee and the surrounding suburbs during the week of the RNC.

One group, Powers Realty Group, had over 35 active rentals available as of Wednesday. Another, Molitor Properties of Keller Williams Realty, has six rentals available on its site, with the most expensive sitting at an eye-popping $15,000 per night.

"Whatever party, Democrat or Republican, it doesn't mater. My clients are excited to provide a great Milwaukee experience for guests," said real estate agent John Molitor.

Here's just a glimpse at some of the most expensive rentals available during the RNC and what's included in the price.

This $15,000 per night Milwaukee rental features an outdoor pool and gardens

This Milwaukee home located at 2221 N Terrace Ave is available for rent during the Republican National Convention for $15,000 per night.

This Historic Vogel Mansion is available to rent during the RNC for $15,000 per night from Molitor Properties of Keller Williams Realty.

Inside the home, you'll see soaring 11-foot ceilings, expansive French windows and 11,000 square feet of living space.

This Milwaukee home is at 2221 N. Terrace Ave. and features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The first floor includes a foyer, living and family rooms, kitchen with informal dining and a formal dining room.

The lower level includes a rec room, gym, spa, and pool lounge and changing rooms. Outside the home you'll find a private inground pool, gardens, front porch and side patio.

This $8,000 per night River Hills rental includes a private pool and home theater

This River Hills home located at 1970 W Green Brook Rd is available for rent during the Republican National Convention for $8,000 per night.

This River Hills estate features luxurious amenities and a large layout for entertaining guests. The home is at 1970 W. Green Brook Road and available for rent during the RNC for $8,000 per night from Powers Realty Group.

The main floor includes a study and master suite, and upstairs you'll see five bedrooms and an additional home office. The lower level includes a recreation space and home theater.

Outside, the property includes a private pool and pool house, patio, sound system and three-acre pond. This home is available for rent from July 14 -21, 2024.

This $8,000 per night Whitefish Bay rental features meals with a private chef

This Whitefish Bay home located at 611 E. Lake Hill Ct. is available for rent during the Republican National Convention for $8,000 per night.

This Whitefish Bay home is in the lakefront community at 611 E. Lake Hill Court and is available for rent for $8,000 per night from Molitor Properties of Keller Williams Realty.

Inside, you'll see elegant décor and details throughout. The home features two bedrooms and four bathrooms and is about a 10-minute drive to RNC events.

During your stay, you can enjoy meals with a private chef from a world-class kitchen with a daily breakfast included. You can enjoy evenings in the backyard overlooking Lake Michigan and surrounded by gardens.

This $7,000 per night Bayside rental was built by an award-winning architect

This Bayside home located at 9578 N Lake Drive is available for rent during the Republican National Convention for $7,000 per night.

This Bayside home features unique architectural design and views of the lake. The home is on more than than one acre and built by the award wining architect, David Kahler.

Featured in the Architectural Digest, the home is at 9578 N. Lake Drive in and for rent for $7,000 per night from Powers Realty Group.

Inside, the home features a white kitchen, family room, den, two bedrooms and a large room for entertaining. Upstairs, you'll find a primary bedroom, another bedroom and office. The home is available for rent from July 14-21, 2024.

This $5,700 per night Whitefish Bay rental features a mid-century modern design

This Whitefish Bay home located at 4655 N Wilshire Road is available for rent during the Republican National Convention for $5,715 per night.

This mid-century modern home features an abundance of living and entertaining space. This home is at 4655 N. Wilshire Road in Whitefish Bay.

The 6,100 square foot home features a backyard with a large firepit and is walking distance to local shops and about a 10-minute drive to downtown events. The home is available for rent for $5,715 per night from Molitor Properties of Keller Williams Realty.

Package options are available for an additional cost and include a stocked wine fridge with requested selections, the University Country Club package with a round of golf with a lesson, pool access and dinner.

