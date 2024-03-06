Wisconsin's gas prices are going up again. Here's how much and why it's happening.

Gas prices continue to rise in Wisconsin, with the average up about 18 cents from a week ago.

In Wisconsin, the average price of regular gas rose to $3.27 from $3.09 last week — and it's up almost a half-dollar from last month's average price, according to AAA.

While the steadily increasing price comes after drivers had relatively affordable winter gas prices, the climb isn’t unexpected.

Throughout the state, gas prices are fluctuating within a few cents of that average.

In Milwaukee, regular gasoline is averaging $3.28 a gallon, up almost 20 cents from a week ago.

In Appleton, prices are averaging $3.27 a gallon, up 25 cents from last week.

In Green Bay, prices are averaging $3.24 a gallon, up about 14 cents from last week.

Compared to a year ago, Wisconsin drivers are spending a bit more at the pump — the March 2023 average price was $3.25.

This chart from fuel tracking website GasBuddy shows the three-month gas price fluctuation in the United States, Wisconsin and Milwaukee respectively.

These are Wisconsin's average gas prices, by city

Here's a breakdown of the average gas prices in Wisconsin, by city, according to AAA:

Appleton: Current average: $3.27; last week’s average: $3.02

Eau Claire: Current average: $3.24; last week’s average: $3.08

Fond du Lac: Current average: $3.23; last week’s average: $3.06

Green Bay: Current average: $3.24; last week’s average: $3.10

Janesville-Beloit: Current average: $3.30; last week’s average: $3.08

Kenosha County: Current average: $3.33; last week’s average: $3.12

La Crosse: Current average: $3.13; last week’s average: $2.93

Madison: Current average: $3.32; last week’s average: $3.14

Milwaukee-Waukesha: Current average: $3.28; last week’s average: $3.08

Oshkosh: Current average: $3.26; last week’s average: $3.04

Pierce-St. Croix County: Current average: $3.25; last week’s average: $3.15

Racine: Current average: $3.29; last week’s average: $3.09

Sheboygan: Current average: $3.24; last week’s average: $3.08

Superior: Current average: $2.92; last week’s average: $2.89

Wausau: Current average: $3.24; last week’s average: $3.11

Wisconsin's gas prices were expected to increase. Here's why.

The rising gas prices in Wisconsin are typical at this time of year and will likely climb the most through April and May, Gas Buddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan told the Journal Sentinel last week. He estimated the increase will be between 10 and 25 cents a gallon per month in March and April.

It's due to several factors that come with the changing season, he said.

In the Midwest, by the end of February, a switch from higher-butane winter-blend gasoline to lower-butane summer-blend gasoline occurs and usually causes gas prices to climb. Refineries also undergo heavy maintenance at this time, De Haan said. And, with this winter's warm weather, demand for gasoline is higher because more people are traveling than usual.

"So, as everyone is doing maintenance, supply is going to be quite tight at the beginning of the changeover ... and demand is going up," De Haan said. "Those are usually the three reasons why gas prices go up coast-to-coast every spring.”

So when should gas prices decline? It might be a few more months, De Haan said. Gas prices typically stop rising by June and then decline. This occurs as maintenance completes and as supply increases.

Wisconsin prices better than national, mixed compared to neighbors

Wisconsin, however, is cheaper than the national average. According to AAA’s data, the national average is $3.36, with the steepest prices found in California at $4.84 on average.

Neighboring states differ as well, according to AAA data. Illinois drivers are paying higher than Wisconsin residents, with the state’s average at $3.74. In Minnesota, however, prices are averaging $3.17 at the pump.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's gas prices are going up again. Here's how much and why.