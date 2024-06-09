Wisconsin's DNC delegation includes Tony Evers, Cavalier Johnson, David Crowley
Following its annual convention in Milwaukee this weekend, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has announced its list of delegates to the Democratic National Convention.
The delegation includes Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and other state and local-level Democrats.
Wisconsin has 95 delegates and seven alternates to the DNC, out of approximately 4,600 delegates total. The DNC will be held in Chicago Aug. 19-22.
Here's the full list of the Democrats representing Wisconsin at the Democratic presidential nominating convention this summer:
Wisconsin's DNC delegates
Wajiha Akhtar
Phillip Bailey
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
LaToya Bates
Janet Bewley
Stephanie Bloomingdale
Kim Butler
Deon Canon
Michael Childers
Connie Cobb Madsen
Bob Cole
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley
Donald Dantzler
Debra Dassow
Louis Davis
Stefan Davis
Erik Eisenheim
First Lady Kathleen Evers
Gov. Tony Evers
Henry Fries
Roman Fritz
Regina Fuller-White
William Garcia
Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski
Kate Haga
Marsie Hartman
Garrik Harwick
Gary Hawley
Dianne Hesselbein
Ann Jacobs
Logan Janssen
Angela Jenkins
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
Nadiyah Johnson
Tia Johnson
Michael Jones
Trevor Jung
Sam Kaufmann
Attorney General Josh Kaul
Landiran Kern
John Krizek
Alex Lasry
Martha Love
Yvonne Lumsden-Dill
Arvina Martin
Felesia Martin
Ronald “Duff” Martin
Terrell Martin
Craig Mastantuono
Liz McDonald
Ann McNeary
Mahlon Mitchell
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
State Rep. Greta Neubauer
Izzy Nevarez
Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson
Linda Norton
Edward O’Neill
Henry Pahlow
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan
Deiadra Queary
Jason Rae
Shawn Reents
Evelyn Rhodes Comer
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Amaad Rivera-Wagner
Baltazar Rodriguez
Lt. Gov. Sara Russell Rodriguez
Susan Sheldon
Thelma Sias
Sally Simpson
State Rep. Christine Sinicki
Carolyn Smith
Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson
Gerald Sternberg
Phil Swanhorst
Bob Tatterson
Jessica Tolkan
State Superintendent Jill Underly
Katie Van Zeeland
Reynaldo Villar
Christopher Walton
Dean Warsh
Janet Way
Christy Welch
Terri Wenkman
Andrew Werthmann
Kelly Westlund
Korbey White
State Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler
Beth Wikler
Linda Wilkens
Brandon Williford
Ana Wilson
Peggy Wirtz-Olsen
Wisconsin's alternate DNC delegates
Jodi Emerson
Mary Hayes
Keith Howard
Kevin Jacobson
Linus Jesse
Deepak Jonnalagedda
Kou Lee
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are the 95 Wisconsin Democrats named as DNC delegates