Wisconsin's DNC delegation includes Tony Evers, Cavalier Johnson, David Crowley

Following its annual convention in Milwaukee this weekend, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has announced its list of delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

The delegation includes Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and other state and local-level Democrats.

Wisconsin has 95 delegates and seven alternates to the DNC, out of approximately 4,600 delegates total. The DNC will be held in Chicago Aug. 19-22.

More: Wisconsin's RNC delegation includes Scott Walker, Tommy Thompson, Tim Michels

Here's the full list of the Democrats representing Wisconsin at the Democratic presidential nominating convention this summer:

Wisconsin's DNC delegates

Wajiha Akhtar

Phillip Bailey

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

LaToya Bates

Janet Bewley

Stephanie Bloomingdale

Kim Butler

Deon Canon

Michael Childers

Connie Cobb Madsen

Bob Cole

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

Donald Dantzler

Debra Dassow

Louis Davis

Stefan Davis

Erik Eisenheim

First Lady Kathleen Evers

Gov. Tony Evers

Henry Fries

Roman Fritz

Regina Fuller-White

William Garcia

Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski

Kate Haga

Marsie Hartman

Garrik Harwick

Gary Hawley

Dianne Hesselbein

Ann Jacobs

Logan Janssen

Angela Jenkins

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Nadiyah Johnson

Tia Johnson

Michael Jones

Trevor Jung

Sam Kaufmann

Attorney General Josh Kaul

Landiran Kern

John Krizek

Alex Lasry

Martha Love

Yvonne Lumsden-Dill

Arvina Martin

Felesia Martin

Ronald “Duff” Martin

Terrell Martin

Craig Mastantuono

Liz McDonald

Ann McNeary

Mahlon Mitchell

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

State Rep. Greta Neubauer

Izzy Nevarez

Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson

Linda Norton

Edward O’Neill

Henry Pahlow

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

Deiadra Queary

Jason Rae

Shawn Reents

Evelyn Rhodes Comer

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Amaad Rivera-Wagner

Baltazar Rodriguez

Lt. Gov. Sara Russell Rodriguez

Susan Sheldon

Thelma Sias

Sally Simpson

State Rep. Christine Sinicki

Carolyn Smith

Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson

Gerald Sternberg

Phil Swanhorst

Bob Tatterson

Jessica Tolkan

State Superintendent Jill Underly

Katie Van Zeeland

Reynaldo Villar

Christopher Walton

Dean Warsh

Janet Way

Christy Welch

Terri Wenkman

Andrew Werthmann

Kelly Westlund

Korbey White

State Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler

Beth Wikler

Linda Wilkens

Brandon Williford

Ana Wilson

Peggy Wirtz-Olsen

Wisconsin's alternate DNC delegates

Jodi Emerson

Mary Hayes

Keith Howard

Kevin Jacobson

Linus Jesse

Deepak Jonnalagedda

Kou Lee

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are the 95 Wisconsin Democrats named as DNC delegates