Wisconsin state park passes will last for 12 months after purchase starting in 2025

MADISON – Wisconsin state park passes will be valid for a full year from the date of purchase starting January 2025 under a new law that went into effect this month, and discussions are underway about creating a recreational "passport" program patterned after one in Michigan.

Yearly passes purchased to enter state parks and trails will last for a full 12 months from the time they're purchased, instead of expiring at the end of the year.

Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill that changes how the Department of Natural Resources handles park passes for the first time in years.

Steven Schmelzer, the state parks director, said the change is "definitely a benefit for all of our customers and visitors."

"It's going to require a little more work on our part, you know, we're going to have to validate those," he said. "It might require a little bit more staff time to punch some of those, but in the end I think it's really good."

The agency is likely going to create stickers with the months listed on them, so the month of purchase can be hole punched or blacked out when someone makes a purchase. The new process will require more manual work than before, especially if a sticker is ordered online.

Passes will still be available for purchase at the pay stations at most parks, but instead of dispensing the stickers at the time of payment, they will likely dispense a receipt, which can be exchanged at an office for a punched sticker. The stations may eventually get the technology to punch the stickers, or the roll of stickers could be changed out each month with a different punch, Schmelzer said, but nothing has been finalized.

The DNR estimated the new change would likely cost about $158,000 a year, most of that cost coming from the work needed by state employees.

Currently, park passes are available to residents at $28, or $15.50 for a second vehicle. Nonresident stickers are $38, and $20.50 for the second vehicle. Passes for Wisconsin senior residents are $13. Prices will remain the same.

Other states, such as Minnesota, have instituted similar changes with their state park passes, Schmelzer said, and have seen gains in revenue.

"I don't think that there's going to be a long-term drop in revenue," he said. "If anything, I think there would be an increase, you know, as people become more used to doing that."

Wisconsin has 50 state parks and 39 state trails, making up about 156,000 acres of public land. Wisconsin's park system is one of the few in the U.S. that are mostly self-supporting through the sale of park passes and campsite fees. But funding has been an issue in recent years, according to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum, with Wisconsin spending less than any other state on park costs, and ranking among the lowest in spending on park projects.

Recreational passport could be implemented in Wisconsin

Schmelzer said the conversation about the length of the validity of park passes has been a stepping stone in getting lawmakers to also talk about creating a recreational passport program, like Michigan currently has.

In Michigan, residents are able to choose to renew their recreational passport at the time they renew their license plate. After renewal, they just add a sticker to their plate for the passport at the same time they place their yearly renewal sticker.

"We've heard from both people in the public, our visitors but also from legislators. They've had outreach from their constituents on this and 'Hey, why don't we do a system like Michigan has it has?'" Schmelzer said. "It's one less step they'd have to do."

Schmelzer said the department is working with lawmakers on putting together a framework for the program, but it depends on if and when legislation would be introduced. But there are incentives to get Wisconsin on the same program, especially in a state where parks are self-funded.

About 15% of residents in the state purchase passes yearly under the current program, he said. But in Michigan, where purchase is as easy as checking a box during plate renewal, about 40% of residents participate.

"As the percentage goes up, you can make (park passes) a little bit less expensive," Schmelzer said. "And if someone already has a pass on their vehicle, they might be more apt to go."

