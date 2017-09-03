Wisconsin Sends 17,000 Pounds Of Cheese To Texas For Hurricane Harvey Victims

Widmer's Cheese Cellars is among the 26 Wisconsin cheesemakers and dairy farmers who donated dairy products to Hurricane Harvey victims. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

This Hurricane Harvey donation is majorly cheesy — but in the best way possible.

Farmers and cheesemakers in Wisconsin have sent 17,000 pounds of cheese to Texas to be distributed to those affected by the devastating storm. A delivery truck was filled to the brim with string cheese, cheese curds, wedges of cheddar and more in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday before it embarked on its journey to the Lone Star State. The truck was also loaded with 300 pounds of butter. The shipment was headed to the Houston Food Bank.

The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, a nonprofit funded by the state’s dairy farms, had spearheaded a donation drive from across the state to support Harvey relief efforts.

Suzanne Fanning, a spokeswoman for the board, said in a statement that 26 cheesemakers and dairy farmers had donated to the cause — and had far exceeded expectations with their generosity.

“We were initially hoping to send 200 pounds of cheese, but the donations kept pouring in ― totaling over 17,000 pounds,” she said.

Wisconsin, nicknamed the “Dairy State,” has the most cheese plants in the U.S., according to the Milk Marketing Board. It also produces more than 600 varieties, types and styles of cheese.

Fanning told WMTV in Madison that the Wisconsin cheese donors hope to “bring a little bit of happiness” to Texans trying to recover from Harvey’s devastation.

“It’s a very small thing for us to do with what they’re facing, but let’s face it: cheese is comfort food. It makes you happy. So, if we can bring a little bit of happiness to the folks down there, then that’s what we want to do,” she said.

Since Harvey made landfall in Texas on Aug. 25 ― leaving a trail of deadly, widespread destruction in its wake ― many U.S. states, companies, celebrities and other Americans have been donating their time, money, blood and other resources to relief efforts. Click here to find out how you can also lend a hand.