Wisconsin requires schools to conduct annual drills for 'school violence'

In Wisconsin, public and private schools are required to run at least one annual drill for responding to a “school violence event,” such as an intruder or bomb threat.

The requirement, passed by state lawmakers in 2018, doesn’t specify a certain type of drill. The state Department of Justice suggests a drill could include a lockdown procedure for an active shooter situation, or reunification of students and families after an event.

Mount Horeb Middle School students were sent to a bus where their parents waited to reunite with them Wednesday. An active shooter at the school was shot and killed by law enforcement. Wisconsin requires schools to run at least one annual drill for responding to school violence.

One popular model is "ALICE" Training, which stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.

It’s a training that was used by the Slinger School District before staff had to put it to use in 2022 for what turned out to be a false alarm: a 13-year-old yelled that he had a gun.

On that May day in Slinger, staff turned out lights and locked doors, using devices that latch into the floor. One teacher grabbed a baseball bat. Some kids snatched the golf balls stockpiled in each classroom, ready to throw at an intruder.

Daren Sievers, former superintendent of the Slinger School District, said at the time that the ALICE drills they had done focused on lockdowns, but students were also told to “ready themselves”: “Don’t just sit back and be a passive sitting duck,” Sievers said.

While the Wisconsin DOJ includes ALICE materials in a list of resources, the department’s guidance leans more heavily on the Standard Response Protocol from the I Love U Guys Foundation, which strongly recommends schools adopt that model along with the organization’s Standard Reunification Method.

Mental health professionals warn that some drills can be traumatic for children. To reduce trauma, the Wisconsin DOJ recommends schools follow guidance from the National Association of School Psychologists, such as announcing drills an hour or two in advance and repeatedly affirming that it is a drill.

Also under Wisconsin law, schools must produce annual evaluations of how their drills went and share these with the state DOJ, along with a school safety plan and blueprints of every building. Additionally, all school employees in Wisconsin must receive training about mandatory reporting of school violence threats every five years.

Contact Rory Linnane at rory.linnane@jrn.com. Follow her on X (Twitter) at @RoryLinnane.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How Wisconsin requires schools to prepare for violence