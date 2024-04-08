Wisconsin Rapids woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fleeing police, crashing with kids in car in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — A Wisconsin Rapids woman is injured and has been arrested after a car crash in Fond du Lac County while she was traveling with two children, one of whom is also injured.

Laura Hodges, 44, is charged with fleeing and eluding causing great bodily harm, operating a motor vehicle under the influence with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16 — first offense — second-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating after suspension causing great bodily harm, according to a news release from Wisconsin State Patrol.

A State Patrol trooper first encountered her after midnight April 8 driving northbound on Interstate 41 and made a traffic stop for an equipment violation on her vehicle. The trooper observed the two children in the car and the odor of marijuana before Hodges fled the scene in her vehicle during a roadside interview.

Shortly after, Fond du Lac County dispatch received an iPhone crash notification on Interstate 41 near County Road N. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and the trooper both responded, and the crashed vehicle was Hodges'.

Hodges was transported by Flight for Life helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, and one of the children was transported to Milwaukee Children's Hospital.

While the investigation is ongoing, initial investigation indicates she was driving under the influence during both the traffic stop and the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Wisconsin State Patrol is the lead agency on the operating while intoxicated investigation, and the sheriff's office is investigating the crash. Charges were referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office.

Wood County Child Protection Services were contacted regarding the children, the sheriff's office said.

In addition to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and ThedaStar Flight for Life, the city of Fond du Lac Fire Department, North Fond du Lac Police Department, North Fond du Lac Fire Department, Eldorado Fire Department, Eldorado First Responders, city of Fond du Lac Ambulance and North Fond du Lac Ambulance assisted in the incident.

Wisconsin State Patrol also advises in the news release that a charge is "merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty."

