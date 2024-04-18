Wisconsin Rapids School Board narrows superintendent search to two finalists

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wisconsin Rapids School Board announced Thursday it has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to lead the school district to two finalists.

The news comes less than two months after current superintendent Craig Broeren announced his resignation effective June 30 after leading the school district for seven years.

Jo-Ellen Fairbanks-Schutz, superintendent of Luxemburg-Casco School District, and Ronald Rasmussen, current principal of Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids, are moving on to a final interview round, which will happen in front of a panel of stakeholders that will include the School Board, administrators, staff, parents and other community members.

The board intends to make an offer and take formal action on approving a contract by May 13. The new superintendent would assume the role July 1.

Jo-Ellen Fairbanks-Schutz

Fairbanks-Schutz is well-studied in education policy with a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a master of education degree in interdisciplinary curriculum and instruction from National Louis University-Wheeling (Illinois) Campus and a bachelor's degree in secondary science education from UW-Milwaukee.

Fairbanks-Schutz’s career experience includes her current superintendent position plus service as superintendent in the Cochrane-Fountain City School District, principal of Portage Academy of Achievement and associate principal of Portage High School, associate dean of general education/business at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids, supervisor of secondary curriculum at the School District of Beloit, and director of instructional programs and professional development at CESA 9 in Tomahawk.

Ronald Rasmussen

Rasmussen also has extensive and ongoing studies in education that include a master's degree educational leadership from Marian University and a bachelor's degree in history, political science and secondary education from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He is currently pursuing an education specialist in educational administration-superintendent degree from the UW-Superior.

In addition to currently serving as principal of Lincoln High School, Rasmussen has served as principal at Mauston High School, associate principal at Reedsburg Area High School, and was a social studies instructor at Reedsburg Area High School.

