Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools receive $3.75 million grant for playground equipment

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wisconsin Rapids students will soon be playing on upgraded playground equipment following a donation from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin.

The Legacy Foundation’s donation of $3.75 million will supplement the $1.35 million the Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools committed to playground upgrades for a total budget of $5.1 million. The upgrades will improve outdoor spaces for students and families “beyond the school day,” according to a news release from the school district.

“I am extremely grateful to Legacy Foundation for the opportunity to again partner in an incredibly meaningful way that ultimately enhances opportunities not only for our schools, but also for the entire community,” Craig Broeren, Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools superintendent, said in the news release.

Grant and Mead Elementary schools, Pitsch Early Learning Center, and the Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School are expected to have their upgrades completed prior to the 2024-25 school year. Work on upgrades at Grove, Howe, and Washington Elementary schools and THINK Academy will begin in summer 2025.

More: Miss Wisconsin Rapids' Teen Addison Morin says she has broken out of shell and is ready to compete for state title

Access to playground sites will be limited while work is being completed.

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Contact him at epfantz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wisconsin Rapids schools receive grant for playground equipment