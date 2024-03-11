Wisconsin Rapids Police Department releases video of January 2023 traffic stop at center of lawsuit

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − The city's Police Department released video footage this week of a Jan. 29, 2023, traffic stop that led to a local lawyer filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and two officers.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 1, states Officer Rodney Krakow and Sgt. Dean Fleisner violated the Fourth and 14th Amendment rights of Attorney Luke A. Weiland and three boys he was taking to a baseball practice in Mosinee on Jan. 29, 2023. The Fourth Amendment protects citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures. The 14th Amendment protects citizens from being deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.

In the video taken from Krakow's squad camera, Krakow was parked on State 34, on the north edge of the city, when a pickup passes him going out of town. Krakow turns around and follows the pickup, turning on his sirens shortly after the highway goes from four to two lanes. Krakow is following about one second behind Weiland with his sirens on for three minutes before Weiland pulls over to the side near Willow Road.

Krakow pulls over behind Weiland and notifies the dispatcher that he will wait for an additional squad car before approaching the pickup truck. Krakow then yells to the driver of the pickup to turn off the vehicle and put the keys on top of the vehicle. Weiland can be seen complying with the request almost immediately.

More: 63-year-old Stevens Point man dies from injuries suffered in Tuesday hit-and-run crash

More: Here's why you should visit the Food + Farm Exploration Center in Plover

Krakow, who had opened his driver's side door, then yells at the four occupants of the vehicle to put their hands "on the ceiling outside the vehicle." In the lawsuit, Weiland says he and the boys are confused by the directions. Krakow almost immediately instructs them to put their hands "on the ceiling."

Once a second squad, driven by Officer Douglas Van Berkel arrives, Krakow instructs him to pull his squad next to Krakow's squad to block the lane of traffic. At that point, Krakow yells for Weiland to step out of the pickup, face away from the officers and walk backward to near the officers' location. Krakow then tells him to kneel and put his hands behind his back. Krakow then steps forward and handcuffs Weiland, taking driver's license, insurance and registration papers from Weiland's hand and throwing them on the ground.

Once Weiland is handcuffed, Krakow stops yelling and asks him why he did not stop. Weiland says he did not see the squad's lights or hear its sirens until he started to pull over and then didn't realize Krakow was pulling him over. Weiland says he was talking to his boys in the pickup and they were wishing their grandmother a happy birthday using a hands-free device.

Fleisner arrives shortly after Weiland is handcuffed. Krakow says Weiland has said there are three boys − ages 9, 10 and 11 − in the pickup. He tells Weiland the officers are going to check the truck to ensure they are boys.

The lawsuit lists the boys' ages as 14, 12 and 12.

The three officers go to the pickup with their guns drawn and ask the boys to come out one at a time. The officers' guns appear to be put away as the boys come out and it does not appear any guns are pointed at the boys during the traffic stop after that. The officers check each boy for weapons and tell them they are putting them in the back of squad cars to keep them warm. According to the lawsuit, it was 5 degrees that day with a below zero wind chill.

Two of the boys are put in the back of one squad and Van Berkel takes the third to Fleisner's squad, explaining there isn't enough room for the three of them in the back of the same squad. Van Berkel opens the back driver's side door before realizing it's the door to where Fleisner's K-9 is kept. The dog jumps out of the squad before Van Berkel quickly catches him and puts him back inside. He tells the boy "wrong door" and jokes it could have been bad for both of them before taking the boy around and putting him in the other side of the squad. The sound of the dog barking and scratching on the partition in the squad can be heard on the squad's video footage.

Van Berkel is seen repeatedly checking on the boys while they're in the squads and asking them if they need anything.

Krakow is then seen talking to Weiland who was put in the back seat of Krakow's squad. Weiland is complaining about how the traffic stop was handled and demands to know why guns were pointed at him and the boys. Krakow offers to let Weiland talk to his supervisor, shuts the door and asks Fleisner to talk to Weiland. Fleisner explains they considered the traffic stop a high-risk stop because the license plate check showed the owner to be a woman, who turned out to be Weiland's wife. They also considered it high risk because Weiland didn't stop right away.

Weiland argues with Fleisner and continues to state the way the stop was handled was wrong.

The boys are then returned to the pickup and Krakow asks Fleisner to remove the handcuffs from Weiland. Fleisner tells Weiland he can go stand by the pickup to ensure the boys everything is all right, but tells him not to get into the pickup. Weiland ends up standing outside the pickup for at least 10 minutes while the officers are looking for the proper citation number to issue Weiland.

Krakow then gives Weiland the citations and Weiland asks Krakow's name.

The city of Wisconsin Rapids hasn't formally responded to the lawsuit filed in federal court. As of Friday, no court dates have been set in the suit. When the lawsuit was filed, City Attorney Susan Schill told the Daily Tribune the city doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Krakow retired from his position in 2023, according to the Police Department. Fleisner and Van Berkel, who is not named in the lawsuit, are still members of the department.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wisconsin Rapids Police release traffic stop video at center of lawsuit