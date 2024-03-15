Wisconsin Rapids man charged Friday in hit-and-run crash that killed 63-year-old Stevens Point man

STEVENS POINT − A 43-year-old man arrested after a hit-and-run crash March 5 that killed a 63-year-old Stevens Point man was charged Friday in Portage County Circuit Court.

Kenneth L. Butler, of Wisconsin Rapids, faces charges of hit-and-run resulting in the death of Herbert Wievel, of Stevens Point, and homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Butler remains in the Portage County Jail on a $250,000 cash bail set by Portage County Circuit Judge Thomas Eagon on March 8. Butler's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, at 4:55 p.m. March 5, a caller reported an unresponsive man lying in the ditch near West River Drive and Portage County HH. The Stevens Point Police and Fire departments responded to the call. Firefighters removed Wievel from the ditch and began treating him. The Stevens Point Fire Department took Wievel to the Stevens Point Airport where they placed him on a medical helicopter. The helicopter took Wievel to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Wievel lived a mile from where he was found.

The speed limit where Wievel was hit by a vehicle was 25 mph, according to the complaint. Officers found two hats, a pair of sunglasses and small plastic car parts around the area where Wievel was found. There were no skid marks on the road and no tire tracks going off the road in the location of the incident. There had been no call reporting the crash.

Wisconsin court news: Judge orders state to produce data on indigent defendants in Wisconsin as lawyers seek class-action lawsuit

More local news: Vending machines popping up across central Wisconsin are helping to save lives. Find out how.

On March 6, a Stevens Point detective learned a Safelite employee working out of Wisconsin Rapids had hit an unknown object the afternoon of March 5 in Stevens Point. The detective called the store manager, who said one of his technicians had returned to the shop on March 5, during the work day, and said he hit something. The manager said the passenger side headlight was damaged, there was damage to the hood and the windshield was "busted," according to the complaint. The manager said the technician, Butler, was in Stevens Point and Plover on March 5.

At 7:57 p.m. March 6, a Wisconsin Rapids sergeant was on a traffic stop on State 34 and saw a Safelite van with a burnt out passenger side headlight. The detective, who had earlier talked to the sergeant about the vehicle he was looking for, and a detective-sergeant went to intercept the vehicle as it turned west onto West Grand Avenue from State 34, according to the complaint.

The vehicle turned north onto 14th Avenue North and turned into a driveway in the 200 block of 14th Avenue, Wisconsin Rapids, according to the complaint. The two officers parked a few houses away on the road. A few minutes later, a Wisconsin Rapids officer pulled behind the vehicle on the road.

The officers identified the driver of the vehicle as Butler and learned the vehicle was a van owned by Safelite from Wisconsin Rapids. The detective asked Butler what had caused the damage to the van. Butler said, "I hit a turkey, I believe," according to the complaint. The detective asked Butler if he stopped when he hit the turkey, and Butler said he didn't.

The officers asked Bulter what the road looked like in the area where the crash happened, and Butler said there was a lake or a river on the left side and there were woods on the right side. The timing and the described location matched with where Wievel was hit, according to the complaint.

Butler said he had left a job at a school, but he was not sure what school. The detective asked what Butler was doing when he hit the turkey, and Butler said he was looking down at a map on his phone, according to the complaint. Butler said he did not see what hit the windshield, but he pulled over to the side and got out to look right away. He said he used his phone to navigate his way from the area and didn't know where he went.

The officers looked at the damage to Butler's vehicle and found what appeared to be small pieces of hair in the windshield, according to the complaint. They took Butler to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department for an interview. They found a small amount of methamphetamine when they searched Butler, according to the complaint.

Butler said he had gone to the Safelite office on Sweat Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids for about an hour the morning of March 5 and then went to his first job, which was at a school. Butler said he went straight back to the office after he hit the turkey. Butler again said he looked at his map, then "boom," he hit something. He said he stopped and looked around but didn't see anything, so he got back in the van and drove back to the shop.

When asked about the hair in the windshield, Butler said they were trying to figure out what that was at the shop and thought it might be wolf or coyote hair, according to the complaint. Butler said he had been going 45 or 50 mph and didn't know what the speed limit was in the area.

Using traffic cameras, officers were able to see Butler's Safelite van in Stevens Point on West Clark and Water streets at 12:55 p.m. March 5 with no damage. They saw the van at Post and Porter roads with damage at 2:09 p.m. that day.

On March 7, Wievel's nephew texted a detective and said Wievel had been pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wisconsin Rapids man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Stevens Point