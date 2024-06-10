Wisconsin Rapids library's solar panels will be removed due to high maintenance costs and low productivity

A solar panel array sits during its final days atop McMillan Memorial Library in Wisconsin Rapids on June 7. The array was installed in 2017 and will soon be removed after the library's Board of Trustees determined the maintenance costs were too high and the productivity was too low to move forward with a final purchase of the array.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The rooftop solar array that has sat on top of McMillan Memorial Library since 2017 will soon be removed.

This move comes after months of discussions and contract negotiations between the library's Board of Trustees and Viking Electric Inc. of Spring Grove, Minnesota, who owns the array.

The array of solar panels was installed in 2017 across the entirety of the library’s roof and the contract with Viking Electric gave the library board an option after six years to purchase the array or have it removed, according to March 2023 library board meeting minutes.

The Board of Trustees heard from Scott Prahl, owner of Viking Electric, and two other solar installers, Doug Stingle of Northwind Solar and Josh Radtke of Radtke’s Clean Energy, in meetings last year prior to making its decision.

Northwind Solar told the board the manufacturer of the system on the library's roof − TenK Solar − went out of businesses in 2017, which invalidated warranties and would make it more difficult to find replacement equipment. The company also used "proprietary equipment" that would make it more difficult to find someone to service the array.

The solar array has also proven to be inefficient. Despite its capacity to produce up to 159 kW, over six years it only reached a peak production of about 50 kW, according to Northwind Solar's analysis. At the time of the analysis in January 2023, the array had produced 975,000 kWh in its lifetime − almost five and a half years at that point – while PVWatts, an online solar energy calculator, estimated it should have produced 250,000 kWh per year, or over 1.3 million kWh over the same time period.

High maintenance costs and a low rate of return on investment on the large array were the main factors that led to the library board’s decision, according to Katherine Elchert, library director.

The Board of Trustees remain committed to solar energy and are considering options for solar energy for the library in the future, according to a May 7 letter.

“As mindful stewards of the investment made by the Wisconsin Rapids community, we know that a path forward with a new, more effective solar panel array is the right decision,” the Trustees wrote.

An initial $125,000 payment made to Viking Electric that consisted of a combination of endowment funds and private donations will not be refunded, according to Andrea Galvan, president of the Board of Trustees. The array’s total cost was reported to be about $420,000 in 2017 according to fundraising materials posted on the library’s website.

The library also paid a monthly fee to Viking Electric as part of the agreement. This fee was originally tied to the amount of energy generated by the array but eventually was shifted to a flat rate of $2,400 for roughly the last five years of the contract, according to library board documents. An additional roughly $115 was paid monthly for operations and maintenance.

A settlement agreement between Viking Electric and the library said the two parties “did not agree on a fair market price” to purchase the array. Viking Electric will maintain ownership of the array, wiring and electrical equipment, is solely responsible for removing the array from the library’s property and that the two parties will “act in good faith to facilitate removal of the array.”

Two previously scheduled three-day stretches specified in the contract for the array’s removal were called off due to concerns about the weather.

The array will likely be removed in the coming weeks when there is a stretch of clear and dry weather. The library will be closed on the day of the removal in consideration of the safety of library visitors and staff, Elchert said.

