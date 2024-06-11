Wisconsin Rapids Current: New District 3 alderperson and Port Edwards fire chief selected

Wisconsin Rapids Current is a regular column in the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune by Service Journalism Reporter Erik Pfantz that covers a range of topics in city and county governments and local school districts to highlight the many items that flow past our local decision-makers.

City Council chooses new District 3 alderperson

Justin Pleuss was appointed to be District 3 alderperson by the Wisconsin Rapids Common Council at its May 28 meeting with Mayor Matt Zacher casting a tie-breaking vote. Zacher was elected to his second term as District 3 alderperson in 2023 and vacated the seat in April 2024 when he was elected as mayor.

The seven voting members of the council conducted three rounds of voting as they narrowed down the pool of candidates from four to two and held the third vote after deciding the mayor would break a tie.

Each vote produced three votes for each of Justin Pleuss and Helen Streekstra while District 1 Alderperson Ryan Austin abstained. Austin said he preferred the seat be filled by a special election by the citizens of District 3.

“I would like to see an election as well so District 3 residents’ voices could be heard but, at the same time, I am very appreciative, as a District 3 resident, that the seat is going to be filled so they will have representation here at the council,” Pleuss said in his statement to the council prior to their votes.

Pleuss has served the city as a firefighter since 2004 and was appointed to a three-year term on the Historic Preservation Committee in February 2023, according to his letter of interest to the council. He wrote he would “bring a unique perspective, a collaborative spirit, and a steadfast dedication to advocating for the needs of our community.”

Local districts receive federal funds for clean school buses

Auburndale and Pittsville school districts will each receive hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase “clean school buses” from a program contained within the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Twenty-four districts across Wisconsin are receiving funds from the program that aims to replace existing school buses, which have been linked to asthma and other harmful health conditions, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office. The program funds purchases of electric-, propane- and natural gas-fueled vehicles, all of which produce fewer harmful emissions than gasoline-fueled vehicles.

Pittsville is receiving $690,000 to purchase two clean school buses, and Auburndale is receiving $200,000 to purchase one.

“Clean school buses are a win-win for the Wisconsin school districts and taxpayers who are saving money and for Wisconsin kids and communities who are breathing cleaner air,” Baldwin said in the release.

Port Edwards appoints new fire chief

Dustin Lease, a longtime resident of Port Edwards, was appointed as fire chief by the Port Edwards Police and Fire Commission, according to a May 31 news release.

Lease has been an active fire service professional since 2005 and formerly served as a squad leader in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to the release.

“Chief Lease brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role,” the commissioners said in the release. “(His) commitment to the community and exceptional service record make him an outstanding choice to lead the department.”

Lease begins as fire chief on June 11.

Lease's appointment comes after 11 members of the Port Edwards Fire Department, including its fire chief, resigned in March claiming they were bullied and false accusations were made against them by members the Village Board. The board denied the allegations.

