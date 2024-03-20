Wisconsin ranks among the top 10 states for singles to call home. Here's why

Are you looking for love or content living the solo life?

Either way, Wisconsin might be a great place for you to call home.

The Badger State recently ranked 10th on ConsumerAffairs' list of the "Best States for Singles" in 2024. Using data from agencies including the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and National Incident-Based Reporting System, ConsumerAffairs sought to determine "the best states for finding a mate as well as those that make flying solo more appealing or affordable."

ConsumerAffairs analyzed numerous factors such as diversity, the percentage of the population that's never been married, costs of living and housing, and the number of restaurants and attractions ― bars, fitness centers, museums, botanical gardens and more.

"While large metro areas offer an attractive array of nightlife and cultural diversity, the struggle to afford basics (like sky-high rents) on a single salary can offset these perks," ConsumerAffairs contributing writer Kaz Weida writes. "We ranked the best states for singles by looking for the sweet spot between fun and affordability."

Here's what makes Wisconsin an ideal spot for singles to live.

Wisconsin is among the top 10 states for singles

Wisconsin has about an average-sized population of singles, Weida writes; 33.4% of residents have never been married, and 10.7% are divorced. Perhaps not surprisingly, the state also has the third-highest number of bars per capita.

Housing and living costs in Wisconsin are slightly lower than the national average. ConsumerAffairs' cost of living index for the state is 95.4, and its cost of housing index is 84.4, with 100 representing the national average for the indexes.

"Wisconsin also ranked No. 12 in our list of safest states — the safest in the Midwest — which could be appealing if you're looking to start a family," Weida writes.

However, she points out that, with a diversity index score of 37, the state is not as diverse as others on the list.

A couple sits by the East River bank in the Brooklyn borough of New York as the Lower Manhattan skyline is seen in the background on Feb. 3, 2024.

What are the top 10 states for singles to call home?

New York topped ConsumerAffairs' list of the best states for singles. Of course, NYC offers plenty of venues for those looking for love to meet and hang out, but there are "cultural and culinary attractions" throughout the state and plenty of recreation opportunities upstate, Weida writes.

New York is also home to the highest percentage of unmarried people in the country and the highest number of theater and dinner theater companies per capita. However, the state's costs of housing and living are well above the national average; its cost of living index is 126.5 and its cost of housing index is 177.

Maybe more unexpectedly, Alaska ranked second on ConsumerAffairs' list. Though the wilderness makes the state not super walkable, it's home to more nature parks and recreational establishments per capita than anywhere else in the country. It's also surprisingly bike-friendly, Weida writes. Like New York, Alaska's costs of housing and living are above average with cost of living and housing indexes of 126.4 and 123.1, respectively. However, the state also has a high median income of $88,121.

Tanalian Falls inside the Lake Clark National Park and Reserve in Alaska.

Here are ConsumerAffairs' top 10 states for singles to call home in 2024:

New York Alaska New Jersey Massachusetts Illinois Oregon Washington Pennsylvania Minnesota Wisconsin

Click here to check out ConsumerAffairs' complete rankings and methodology.

