Wisconsin prisoners bought digital media like music and e-books. Now they say DOC stole it

A new class action lawsuit filed against top officials at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections alleges that millions of dollars of digital music, books, games and movies have been stolen from prisoners after the agency switched vendors for their tablet system.

The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of Robert Huber, a prisoner at Boscobel-based maximum-security prison Wisconsin Secure Program Facility, and other prisoners, says the agency has forced people in their custody to give up their old tablets and re-purchase their digital media files.

"This policy has resulted in the confiscation of the lawfully purchased property of thousands of prisoners," for which the agency has not compensated prisoners, the lawsuit alleges.

Newly-appointed DOC Secretary Jared Hoy, who replaced former Secretary Kevin A. Carr, and the warden of Wisconsin Secure Program Facility, Gary Boughton, where Huber is incarcerated, are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Attorney Nate Cade, who is representing the prisoners, questioned the agency's motives in moving to a new tablet system that was expected to provide easier access for prisoners to phone calls and other services.

"Was DOC looking out for the prisoners or were they looking out for themselves?" he said.

DOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A similar class-action lawsuit filed in Florida against its state Department of Corrections ended in a settlement. The state was required to give millions of digital media credits to purchase content to about 11,000 prisoners in its system.

Prisoners told they would 'always own' songs, other media purchased for tablets, lawsuit says

Since 2018, prisoners in Wisconsin have had access to tablets that originally cost $137 with additional fees for certain services.

In advertisements, the DOC said prisoners would always own the music, movies, games and books purchased for their tablets.

"Once music is purchased, you'll always own it!" according to an ad quoted in the lawsuit.

Huber, the leading prisoner listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, purchased a tablet in 2019 and claims he has spent more than $1,000 on digital media in the last five years.

The DOC itself "has realized tens of thousands, if not millions of dollars, in commissions on these sales during the same period," the complaint said.

DOC giving new tablets to all prisoners at no cost

The new tablets are being provided to prisoners for free and allow for phone calls. Additional features require subscription fees.

In an internal memo last August, officials acknowledged they were "looking at options to address the purchased content concern" during the change.

The lawsuit alleges the "real purpose" of the new tablets was to reduce the "man hours necessary to have prisoners make phone calls, visit the law library, issue medical and other requests."

By last October, officials were still telling prisoners they were looking into options to address concerns about previously purchased media, according to a memo cited in the lawsuit.

In January, prisoners learned a new contract had been signed. The tablets cost $5 million. The DOC covered half of that amount, with the expectation the agency would recoup the cost through commissions received from the tablet company, DOC's spokeswoman Beth Hardtke told USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin earlier this month.

As the new tablets rolled out, prisoners lost access to all previously purchased digital media without any compensation.

Prisoners were not allowed to download previously purchased media files

The DOC required prisoners to hand over the old defunct tablets, along with all the media files — and blocked prisoners from downloading their music and books, the lawsuit alleges.

The old tablets now are "nothing but expensive paperweights," the lawsuit said.

In response to prisoner grievances about the issue, DOC has given the following reply: "It is unfortunate that the music cannot be transferred, however, we hope that over time the family and the inmate will see the added value of the new program," according to the lawsuit.

Huber, one of the named plaintiffs, was forced to surrender his tablet in May.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin prisoners sue state over tablet switch, loss of music, media