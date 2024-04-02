Wisconsin Primary ballot features 'Zuckerbucks' measure: What to know

Voters in Wisconsin will decide where to bar outside groups from helping to fund or run elections in the key swing state, a Republican-backed measure that supporters say will protect election integrity but opponents worry will make it harder for already underfunded election officials.

Wisconsin voters will answer a ballot referendum question seeking to block private donations for conducting elections. Another ballot initiative would require only election officials to administer elections, in contrast to the widespread practice of using volunteers at the polls.

This ballot initiatives mark the latest in a series of efforts to restrict private funding for elections nationwide. Twenty-seven states so far have adopted such bans as of 2021, either through laws or ballot initiatives.

The bans stem from Republicans’ scrutiny over a nearly $420 million donation given by Facebook CEO founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, to two national nonpartisan nonprofit organizations in 2020: the Center for Tech and Civic Life and The Center for Election Innovation & Research.

The organizations disbursed the funds to state and local election officials to help with voter education efforts, election infrastructure and other needs. In Wisconsin, more than 200 communities received grants totaling $10.6 million from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The ensuing debate over Zuckerberg's donation — which some Republicans have coined 'Zuckerbucks,' an antisemitic term according to some watchdogs — and private grants will be brought directly to the 2024 ballot in The Badger State.

How the referendum questions came to be in Wisconsin

Republicans across the country have claimed the private grants from the organizations benefited Democrats and influenced the outcome of the 2020 election − allegations that have been dismissed by numerous election experts and judges in states such as Texas and Pennsylvania.

In Wisconsin, Republicans zeroed in on how $8.8 million of the $10.6 million grant went to Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha − the state’s five largest cities, which are Democratic strongholds.

But numerous state and federal courts have rejected arguments made by the conservative group Wisconsin Voters Alliance that the funds helped Democrats.

Wisconsin Republican State Sen. Eric Wimberger, who co-authored the ballot said private grants can be used to favor one party.

“The main concern is that when you have outside organizations, funding local governments themselves, they can pick and choose which cities to fund a voter turnout with and and pick a demographic that they want to drive the voter turnout with and circumvent the elections laws here,” Wimberger told USA TODAY.

Wisconsin State Senator Eric Wimberger, republican from Green Bay, from district 30, listens while other senators debate during the senate session on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Madison. One of the main items on the agenda today was the local government funding bill.

The ballot initiative has brought national attention too. U.S. Reps. Bryan Steil, R-Wisc., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in a video on X, formerly Twitter, last week urged Wisconsinites to vote yes on both amendments.

“Secure elections require proper election administration,” said Jordan.

Ballot initiative faces pushback

The ballot initiatives has been opposed by civic-engagement groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, League of Women Voters and All Voting is Local.

"Our clerks who run the elections at the local level are overworked and underfunded, and additional support is needed," said Sam Liebert, Wisconsin State Director for All Voting is Local. "And so this isn't really solving a problem."

The Center for Tech and Civic Life released a statement last week noting how some jurisdictions in Wisconsin used the grants to replace decades-old tables and voting machines, as well as do “much-needed repairs” to the doors at the entrance of polling places.

The amendment, the group wrote, will do “nothing to improve cybersecurity or physical security for voters and poll workers.”

Will the ballot initiative pass?

It is likely the election funding ballot initiative will pass, but it is hard to gauge voter turnout in a presidential primary when neither major party has a competitive contest, said Kenneth Mayer, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The data, however, shows that Wisconsin voters typically pass referendums put on the ballot. The nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau found that out of the 200 times legislators have proposed changes to the state Constitution since the 1850’s, voters have approved the changes 150 times.

Nine out of the ten constitutional amendments proposed by legislators since 2000 have also passed.

Contributing: Hope Karnopp, Jessie Opoien, Patrick Marley and Molly Beck; Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

