Wisconsin politicians wrangle over new recommended reading curriculum list

Everybody wants students to get into reading. But what about getting them “Into Reading”?

Hooray for kids who are bookworms. But would “Bookworms” put more of them on the path to that status?

Wisconsin is just beginning to climb the mountain toward a goal of more widespread success in teaching kids to be capable readers. It’s already clear that it’s a big mountain, the climb will be strenuous, and it will not be easy to get the climb underway.

Under the state’s reading education reform law, passed last summer by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the first big step is coming up with a list of reading curriculum choices recommended for schools statewide. The process has picked up controversy and may come to a head within the next several days.

That may leave some school districts pushing against deadlines to introduce new reading programs by this fall. And adoption of the curriculum recommendations will open the way to more action: selection of a screening tool to be used in assessing the reading skills of early grade children throughout the state three times each year, hiring of reading coaches to help some schools around Wisconsin, launching a state office of literacy and more.

Let’s set the scene:

What’s the goal of the law?

Overall reading success for children in Wisconsin currently is not what anyone would want. That's especially so among low-income and Black and brown children. Wisconsin has joined more than 30 states in pushing for use of reading instruction based on what is often called “the science of reading.”

The approach is best known for emphasizing phonics-based instruction, which teaches children the sounds of letters and how to put the sounds together into words. But when done right, it involves more than that — incorporating things such as developing vocabulary, comprehension skills and general knowledge.

The approach differs from the “balanced literacy” approach widely used in recent decades, which generally downplayed sounding out letters. One well-known balanced literacy approach, called “three-cueing,” will be illegal in Wisconsin in all public schools, charter schools and private schools taking part in the state’s voucher program as of this fall.

What curriculums will be recommended?

Good question. The law created an Early Literacy Curriculum Council with nine members, generally educators from around the state, to make recommendations. The council had a big job and got behind schedule. But it recently recommended four curriculums, generally ones regarded favorably by prominent “science of reading” advocates.

The state Department of Public Instruction has been critical of aspects of the council’s work, including saying that council members didn’t stick strictly to the requirements of the new law. DPI took the council’s recommendations, deleted one, and added eight to come up with 11 curriculum choices that it said meet the law’s requirements.

Some literacy council members and other advocates have criticized the DPI list for including programs that are not as good as the ones the council recommended.

Can you give examples?

Sure. “Into Reading,” by HMH (also known as Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), is a popular program. It is one of three programs now being used by schools in New York City, the largest district in the country. And Milwaukee Public Schools has been using “Into Reading” for a couple years. It is considered to meet “science of reading” standards, but some experts regard other curriculums as better.

The literacy council did not include “Into Reading” on its list. The DPI included it. For one thing, including it could lead to saving districts, including MPS, large sums of money by not putting them under pressure to get new textbooks and other materials.

And then there is “Bookworms.” This curriculum has some distinctive aspects, and some advocates, such as well-known curriculum analyst Karen Vaites of New York, regard it highly and say schools using it have had good results. The literacy council included “Bookworms” on its list. DPI did not and said the program did not meet all the standards of the new law.

So now what?

The issue is in front of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, which needs to act (or at least begin acting) within the next several days. It is clear there is a lot of negotiating and arguing going on behind the scenes. It is likely the committee will come down with a curriculum list somewhere between the literacy council’s four choices and DPI’s 11 choices. (My advice: Keep an eye particularly on the two programs mentioned above.)

Do schools have to follow the recommendations?

No. But if districts buy materials to implement a recommended curriculum, the state will pick up some of the costs. The law says up to 50% of the cost may be paid by the state, although in reality the amount of money available for aiding curriculum purchase is not set and the aid for individual districts is likely to be well under 50%.

How many school districts are now using curriculums that the law will ban?

No one seems to know. DPI did some checking with school districts several years ago, and a large number were using “three-cueing” programs. But the shift away from them appears to have already been underway in many school districts. More are now using curriculums that are likely to be on the recommended list or have new curriculums that they will stick with, forgoing state aid to buy new material.

So what happens after the curriculum recommendations are settled?

Lots. The law calls for using a screening test for young students, starting this fall. The goal is to identify those who need extra help. The screener to be used statewide is expected to be selected soon. But the clock is running, and some are nervous whether this will be ready to launch on time.

The state Assembly has approved amending the law to make the fall 2024 round of screening optional, with use in the winter and spring rounds (and all future years) required. That amendment is pending before the state Senate.

Then there’s the provision in the law to hire several dozen literacy coaches to work with selected schools statewide. The schools generally will be ones with weaker records on student reading. The goal is to have at least some coaches available by September. In reality, hiring has not yet begun, and there are some bureaucratic hurdles to be jumped. But officials remain committed to the goal.

Over the next several years, the law calls for training incoming literacy teachers to increase their ability to use “science of reading” techniques.

Didn’t the new law include $50 million for implementation?

Yes. But it is likely to be pretty easy to use up that $50 million. It includes paying for the coaches, the financial aid for buying curriculum materials and creating a DPI literacy office with the new position of director of that office. (The DPI is accepting applications for that job, but the choice may not come so fast.)

So will this put Wisconsin on a path to better reading outcomes for kids?

Can I get back to you in several years on that?

It’s not going to be easy. Banning three cueing and turning to science of reading curriculums appear to be justified steps toward improving reading instruction. But that’s just a start.

Providing training and coaching for teachers is important and the current state commitment falls far short of what would be ideal. And then there are the teachers themselves. Fewer people are going into teaching, and there’s so much turnover. Building up the quality of the teaching workforce and the stability that comes from keeping good people on the job are crucial priorities.

As for the screening, identifying children who need more help is good — but only if that leads to giving them the help they need, which will be a challenge in financially stretched schools.

Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, is chair of the Assembly education committee.

That said, Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, chair of the Assembly education committee and a leading advocate for the new law, remains optimistic. He said there have been delays but some of the concerns about how things are going are overblown. There is still time, he said, to accomplish important pieces of the work by this fall. Getting the reading reforms launched has been demanding, he said. But “overall, things are going well.”

The vision from the top of the mountain could turn out to be great. But the climb is almost sure to be arduous.

Alan J. Borsuk is senior fellow in law and public policy at Marquette Law School. He can be reached at alan.borsuk@marquette.edu.

