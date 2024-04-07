Wisconsin officer arrested after inappropriate conduct with student while working as School Resource Officer

KEWASKUM, Wis. (WFRV) – A police officer in Wisconsin has been arrested on a felony sexual assault charge for his alleged inappropriate conduct toward a female student while working as a School Resource Officer (SRO).

According to the Kewaskum Police Department, a 34-year-old police officer for the department was arrested after a teenager’s parents reported concern over his alleged behavior while he was assigned as the SRO at a local school.

The release notes that the student was an 18-year-old female and that her parents made the report on April 5. After being notified, Kewaskum Police Chief Thomas Bishop immediately initiated an internal investigation.

The West Bend Police Department was requested to conduct the investigation by Chief Bishop to maintain transparency and impartiality.

The 34-year-old officer was arrested on the evening of April 5 after officers say the initial investigation reportedly “revealed inappropriate conduct towards the female student.”

We hold our officers to the highest moral and ethical standards. To say these allegations are a shock would be an understatement. As a parent and your Police Chief, I am saddened and angered. This officer betrayed the trust of the Kewaskum Police Department, the Kewaskum School District, and most importantly, the community our officers take an oath to serve with professionalism, integrity, and respect. Kewaskum Police Chief Thomas Bishop

The officer remains in custody at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and is being held on felony charges of Sexual Assault by School Staff and Misconduct in Public Office. It was also noted that the officer will be placed on administrative leave pending the completion of a formal employment discipline process upon his release from jail.

Officers did say that at this time there is no evidence to suspect that there are any other victims.

No additional details were provided.

