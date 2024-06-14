The Wisconsin National Guard cleared her 4 times. She still wants to know why she was fired

The former commander of Volk Field who was fired in 2021 despite being cleared in four internal investigations has asked Gov. Tony Evers to investigate how the current head of the Wisconsin National Guard handled her termination.

A Wisconsin Watch review of Col. Leslie Zyzda Martin’s case found scant evidence of wrongdoing during her time in command of Volk Field. According to interviews with current and former Guard members, Zyzda Martin had encountered several instances in which the base had violated Air Force and National Guard policies under her predecessor, Brig. Gen. David May, whom Evers recently appointed as interim adjutant general.

Zyzda Martin’s case is the latest in a longstanding pattern of troubling treatment by the National Guard in Wisconsin and other states of its own members, particularly women, where retaliation and retribution for reporting wrongdoing can be swift.

Evers and May declined interview requests. Wisconsin Guard spokeswoman Bridget Esser said May removed Zyzda Martin from command because he lost confidence in her.

“His loss of confidence in Col. Zyzda Martin stemmed from information learned during investigations into complaints made against Zyzda Martin,” she said.

Guard investigators who reviewed the specific allegations against Zyzda Martin in the four investigations found Zyzda Martin exhibited some problematic behavior and did not foster a positive command climate, but none of the behaviors was separately investigated, as is required by federal Air Force protocol.

Zyzda Martin maintains that May never confronted her with concerns about her behavior before abruptly terminating her on Nov. 8, 2021.

In interviews with Wisconsin Watch, five former and current Guard members who worked with Zyzda Martin corroborated her story and called Zyzda Martin’s firing and the secrecy surrounding it intimidating. The five, some of whom are still serving in the Guard, requested anonymity, citing concerns they could be fired without due process.

“What was going on, it just didn’t add up,” said one former Guard leader who served with Zyzda Martin.

Zyzda Martin faced allegations she mishandled a sexual harassment investigation, bullied her secretary and violated federal medical privacy laws involving two Guard members. Zyzda Martin cooperated in every investigation and was exonerated, according to the investigative records of each case.

Zyzda Martin maintains she has no idea why she was fired. But she suspects it relates to how she handled a sexting case at Volk Field.

The case involved a female Guard member who was taking nude, explicit photos of herself and sending them to Guard colleagues. Zyzda Martin ultimately fired the female Guard member. She said she later learned that May reinstated the woman shortly after Zyzda Martin was fired.

One Guard member who worked with Zyzda Martin said: “Every time she tried to expose something, they would not back her, and then they would turn it into somehow she was doing something wrong.”

Wisconsin Watch interviewed Zyzda Martin six times over three months and reviewed hundreds of pages of records related to her case.

“She has the most well-documented case of anybody I’ve ever seen getting screwed,” said Dan Woodside, a former California National Guard pilot and whistleblower who reviewed the investigative reports in Zyzda Martin’s case at her request.

Zyzda Martin said she just wants to know why she was terminated.

“I continue to fight this so no other airman or soldier in the National Guard has to go through this hell,” she said.

Trying to fix problems

When the Wisconsin National Guard hired Zyzda Martin in May 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was raging, and a previous scandal had resulted in the firing of the state’s top commander, Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar. Zyzda Martin took over at Volk Field from May, who had overseen the air field since 2016.

The Wisconsin Guard pledged to reform its policies and culture after the 2019 scandal in which federal investigators determined Guard leaders mishandled sexual assault complaints for at least a decade, failed to follow military protocol by tracking cases or providing victims and alleged perpetrators due process, and tried to cover it up.

Though Dunbar was fired, others who served under him in leadership positions when violations occurred, including May, remained in their jobs or were promoted.

Evers appointed the now former adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, to lead the Wisconsin Guard in February 2020. May became his deputy, overseeing the Air Force component of the Guard. Knapp abruptly resigned this month citing “personal and health issues,” making May the new top commander.When she arrived, Zyzda Martin made changes at Volk Field to align with National Guard policy, according to Guard records reviewed by Wisconsin Watch.

She restructured a firearm program for base security personnel that had operated against military policy, with no required psychological assessments or proper training.

She overhauled the airfield’s safety program after one technician died in 2019 while replacing light bulbs on a runway. An independent investigation into the death later found that Volk Field, then under May’s command, was not properly staffed and had “significant voids in safety program management, training, and compliance,” which “all contributed to the employee coming in fatal contact with an energized system” on the runway.

When Zyzda Martin arrived, documentation for several significant processes for how the base should run were missing, which she said is unusual for a military base. She directed the establishment of those critical processes, she said.

Sexual harassment case leads to complaint

In December 2020, a female Guard member who reported to Zyzda Martin came to her and said she was being sexually harassed by another Guard member.

Zyzda Martin recommended that she pursue a restraining order through the local court system in Juneau County, which she did. Zyzda Martin also issued a military no-contact order for both Guard members.

Two months later, the female Guard member received a negative job evaluation, leading her to file a complaint with the Inspector General in April 2021 alleging retaliation by Zyzda Martin and her staff. A Guard investigation found the performance review was completed before the Guard member made the sexual harassment complaint. The female Guard member withdrew the complaint.

Two other officers in the Wisconsin Guard were assigned to examine the allegations in separate investigations.

One determined in July 2021 that the allegations against Zyzda Martin were unsubstantiated.

The other was conducted by Brig. Gen. Robyn Blader, who did not interview Zyzda Martin for the investigation until the day after Zyzda Martin was fired. Blader concluded that the allegations were unsubstantiated in January 2022.

Blader wrote that Zyzda Martin was negligent for not imposing a no-contact order for the Guard member until a month after the initial complaint was made and did not do enough to ensure a safe working environment for the female Guard member.

No substance to complaints against officer

Throughout 2021, as the pandemic continued, dozens of Guard members from units nationwide came through Volk Field, to be tested for COVID before deploying overseas.

Part of Zyzda Martin's job was to coordinate that operation, along with other large-scale training exercises held on the base.

At one point, she had to move people out of the housing at Volk Field in order to prepare for an incoming Guard unit that was arriving for training. She moved two Puerto Rican Guardsmen, one of whom had a back injury, to a hotel. An anonymous complaint was filed against her, saying that by moving them to a hotel and reporting the back issues to the National Guard Bureau, which covered their stay, she violated their privacy.

Zyzda Martin told a Guard investigator she needed to free up space on the base for her staff to clean and sanitize the rooms to ensure they were safe for the incoming unit. The allegation was found to be unsubstantiated in September 2021.

In March 2021, Zyzda Martin’s secretary, a female state employee who had also worked as a secretary for May, filed a complaint against Zyzda Martin through the state Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She alleged Zyzda Martin bullied and ignored her during the three months they worked together. When a Guard investigator reached out to interview the secretary who filed the complaint, she did not respond and ultimately resigned.

According to the investigation, which concluded in June 2021, no one who worked in Zyzda Martin’s office observed her berating or bullying her secretary.

Despite the earlier allegations leveled against her, Zyzda Martin said she believes the Volk Field sexting case was the nexus for her firing.

Zyzda Martin was supposed to determine appropriate discipline for the female Guard member at the center of that case, who had also worked for May. She found the female Guard member took photos in stripper clothes in Volk Field offices, bathrooms and showers. The Guard member sent the photos to several Volk employees on the base during work hours.

“The photos show the gravity of the situation that I can’t share with words,” Zyzda Martin wrote in 2021 in her case notes.

Both Knapp and May tracked the progress of her investigation, according to Zyzda Martin. About three weeks before she was fired, Knapp called her out of the blue to ask when her investigation would be completed. Although it wasn’t due for nearly two weeks, Knapp urged her to make it a priority.

Ultimately, a week and a half before Zyzda Martin was fired, she decided to terminate the Guard member accused of sexting.

Days after Zyzda Martin’s termination, May reversed the decision and reinstated the female Guard member, according to Zyzda Martin, who was told of the reinstatement by several Guard colleagues.

Fired despite glowing reviews

The night before Zyzda Martin was fired, May texted her: “I am ready to meet with you about the outcome of the first two investigations in which you were a subject.”

When Zyzda Martin showed up, May started by saying it would be “a one-way conversation.”

“I was not allowed to ask any questions,” Zyzda Martin said, noting that it was not typical for officer terminations. “I'm a 30-plus-year colonel, with an impeccable career, and he treated me like I’m a naughty little 8-year-old.”

Zyzda Martin’s performance evaluations from past Guard jobs going back more than a decade are glowing. “World class intel officer/leader/mentor,” “Incisive leader and intel pro with clarity of vision and purpose!” and “Visionary” were all used to describe her leadership as past supervisors recommended promotion.

The Wisconsin Guard endorsed her application to attend a prestigious training school just weeks before her firing.

“Maybe (in Wisconsin) I was supposed to look like reform and change, but not be it,” Zyzda Martin said.

Now, she and her attorney are petitioning a military records board to correct her records. She also wants the Evers administration to investigate her case.

Zyzda Martin’s attorney, Antoinette O’Neill, a retired Air Force lawyer, called it bizarre to be fired “for cause” with no cause specified more than three years later.

“To me, it shows that they knew she hadn't done anything wrong,” she said. “They just wanted her out, and that they wanted her to have to suffer. And I don't understand it.”

