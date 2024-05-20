Wisconsin motorcyclist found dead in a ditch following single-vehicle crash

NEW HAVEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin say one man is dead after they found him lying unresponsive in a ditch following a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

According to a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 7:35 p.m. to 145th Street, just north of County Road K in the township of New Haven for a reported crash.

Motorcyclist in Wisconsin arrested after speeding away from hit-and-run

Upon arrival, officials say they found a crashed motorcycle and an unresponsive man in a ditch off of the roadway. Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.

Deputies determined that the motorcycle was heading north on 145th Street when it proceeded to leave the roadway and enter the ditch before hitting a field driveway and becoming airborne for a short distance.

At this time, authorities say alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.