Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s Ghost Ship Festival begins with rich history

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is hosting the Ghost Ship Festival on Friday and Saturday.

Folks had the chance to learn about the newer shipwrecks that happened on the Great Lakes and even got first-person views of the ship using virtual reality.

“You’d have to look a long time to find a 170-year-old structure on dry land that was perfectly preserved from 1840, but we have that here in the Great Lakes,” said Brendon Baillod, the Wisconsin Underwater Archeology Association President.

Baillod added that an event like the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s Ghost Ship Festival keeps the stories of Wisconsin’s maritime history alive.

