Wisconsin Maritime Museum brings educator Geo Rutherford to Manitowoc

MANITOWOC — Wisconsin Maritime Museum, 75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc, will host educator Geo Rutherford to discuss how she uses her platform and art to teach about and advocate for the world of hydrology.

Every October, Rutherford takes TikTok and Instagram by storm with her video series “Spooky Lake Month.” Her daily videos take a deep dive into the history and ecology of the strangest and most terrifying lakes and rivers on Earth. From sunken ships to lakes that turn bodies into soap, her videos fascinate millions.

Geo Rutherford, a Wisconsin artist and educator, at Bradford Beach on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, uses short-form videos to share her passion for the Great Lakes and her art inspired by them. Rutherford has more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok and over 37 million likes on her videos.

She will be at the museum April 4 with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the talk beginning at 6:30 p.m. Her talk will also be livestreamed. People must register in advance for the livestream at https://forms.gle/R6cQrh8G4CfY1dGW8.

Admission is free in person and via the livestream. For more details, contact the museum at 920-684-0218 or go to wisconsinmaritime.org.

Shamrocks for Shelter nets more than $28K

The Haven of Manitowoc County men's homeless shelter held its fifth annual Shamrocks for Shelter fundraiser March 16 at Knox’s Silver Valley Bar and Banquet Hall. The event raised more than $28,000.

Organizers shared the following:

We would like to thank all the businesses and individuals in the area who donated to our bucket raffle, silent auction and Plinko!

We would also like to thank all the volunteers who helped by getting donations, making follow-up calls, picking up donations, setting up and tearing down at the event, and especially all the people who attended!

A special shout-out to Jerry and Deb Knox and their crew who provided the venue, corned beef and homemade chips, and also worked the event.

We had 15 bean bag teams this year.

We would especially like to thank our sponsors:

Emerald sponsors: Seehafer broadcasting, Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity

Pot of Gold sponsors: Community First Credit Union, Froedterdt/HFM Memorial

Four Leaf Clover sponsors: Nicolet Bank, Bank First, Ladies of St. Peter the Fisherman, Knights of Columbus-Manitowoc

Leprechaun sponsors: Shipbuilder’s Credit Union, Lakeshore Methodist Missions, UnitedOne Credit Union, Bergstrom Chevrolet, Americollect, Skana Aluminum, Luisier Plumbing, Casey Herman Memorial Committee (brats), Teitz’s Piggly Wiggly ( burgers, buns), Amvets Post No. 99, Amvets Auxiliary No. 99, Sons of the Amvets Post No. 99

Luck of the Irish sponsors: VFW Auxiliary No. 659, Randy and Connie Heinzen, Seehafer News-Mark Seehafer, Hamann Construction, Ann Salzwedel, Carron Net Inc., Breadsmith — Green Bay, Dramm Corporation, Noel and Jean Hansen, Wayne and Theresa Krejcarek

We look forward to next year! Save the date, March 15, 2025!

Manitowoc County compost sites to begin new hours

Starting April 1, the Basswood Road and Woodland Drive compost sites will have new operating hours.

The site at 3000 Basswood Road in Manitowoc will be open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays.

The site at 4189 Woodland Drive in Two Rivers will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays.

Starting April 6, the Recycling Center’s main office will be open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays. People can visit the main office during those hours to purchase compost products or to recycle electronics.

Both compost sites and the main office are closed on Sundays and holidays.

Spring cleanup begins at Evergreen Cemetery

The stone sign for Evergreen Cemetery as seen, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Manitowoc, Wis. The Cemetery opened in 1852 and today features some 80 acres of land.

It’s spring cleanup time at Evergreen Cemetery, 2221 Michigan Ave., Manitowoc.

Lot owners are asked to remove winter decorations by April 15. Any items not removed by that date will be disposed of by cemetery staff.

Anyone unable to remove items by April 15 should contact the cemetery office at evergreen@manitowoc.org or leave a message at 920-686-3570 with their name, phone number and names of people buried on the gravesites where the items are located. Staff will remove those items and store them temporarily, but people would need to make an appointment to pick them up.

The cemetery has more than 29,700 graves. Its grounds are open to visitors during daylight hours. New decorations may be placed on graves starting May 15. Guidelines include the following:

No perennials or plants that have thorns, thistles or burs are allowed.

Annual flowers can be planted in baskets, urns or in the ground in a flowerbed. Any flower urns not planted for three consecutive years that are not part of a permanent marker will be removed.

The maximum size of a flowerbed is 1 foot awy from the marker and to the width of the marker.

No fences, above-ground edging, gravel, lava stone, shredded bark or similar materials may be placed on gravesites.

Dirt mounds in the flowerbed or by the marker are not allowed.

Decorations that are made of glass or other materials that shatter easily are also not allowed.

Up to two solar lights may be placed at each marker.

If flags are placed in the ground, the cloth/plastic portion must be at least 12 inches above ground level.

The cemetery office is open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 7:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays. More information is also online at www.manitowoc.org/evergreencemetery. People can search for burial locations using the online burial search program at www.manitowoc.org/evergreen.

$1.9M in grants awarded to Lakeshore Technical College

Lakeshore Technical College campus in Cleveland, Wisconsin.

Lakeshore Technical College was awarded $1.9 million in state grants from the Wisconsin Technical College System. The funds will support 18 newly approved projects.

Among the program-related projects are a fast-track police academy, a Foundations of Teacher Education associate degree and competency-based educational design for an online business management program.

Among the support-related initiatives are resources for low-income students, students enrolled in programs leading to non-traditional occupations, reducing textbook fees, and adults enrolled in basic education and high school credential programs.

