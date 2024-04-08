Wisconsin man dead after motorcycle crash in Augusta

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Augusta.

Tristan Clark, 22, of La Valle, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.

Clark was riding his motorcycle on Walton Way at Hickman Road when he was hit by a vehicle entering Walton Way, according to the releae.

He was taken to Wellstar MCG, where he was pronounced dead at about 2 p.m., according to the release. An autopsy has been scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Wisconsin man dies in Augusta crash