Wisconsin man arrested for 3rd OWI while driving with 5 passengers all under the age of 16

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – After running a red light, a southern Wisconsin man was pulled over and arrested for his third OWI. Officers say there were five other passengers in the vehicle, all under the age of 16.

According to the Janesville Police Department, an officer reportedly noticed a vehicle cross the centerline and run a red right around 12:30 a.m. on April 21.

Fully loaded semi-tractor trailer rolls over on I-41, Wisconsin man arrested for OWI after .297 breath test

While a Janesville Officer contacted the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Ricardo Villalobos, five passengers were seen inside the vehicle. Officers say that all five passengers were children under the age of 16 years old.

The Beloit resident, Villalobos, allegedly displayed signs of being under the influence of an intoxicant and reportedly failed standardized field sobriety testing.

Villalobos was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail on the following charges:

Operate While Intoxicated – 3rd Offense

5 Counts: Operate While intoxicated with passenger under the age of 16

Suspect flees scene of crashed stolen vehicle, Wisconsin officers find 2 children inside car

It was noted in the release that a blood sample from Villalobos was taken, the results of which are pending.

No other details were provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.