These Wisconsin grocery stores and businesses are open on Juneteenth

Shoppers who are trying to make last-minute purchases for their Juneteenth gatherings in the Milwaukee area have some options to grab any items.

Here's what's open and closed on the holiday in 2024:

When is Juneteenth 2024?

Juneteenth falls on June 19, 2024. This year, the holiday is on a Wednesday.

Is Juneteenth a national holiday?

Yes, Juneteenth has been a federal holiday since 2021.

Which grocery stores are opened or closed on Juneteenth 2024?

Here's a list of grocery stores in Wisconsin that are open and closed on Juneteenth 2024:

Is Walmart open on Juneteenth?

Walmart stores will be open normal business hours on Juneteenth, a spokesperson told the Journal Sentinel. You can reach out to your local Walmart or check the online store directory before heading to the store.

Is Target open on Juneteenth?

Target stores will be operating on Juneteenth with normal store business hours, which vary by location, a spokesperson said. To find a store's hours, you can visit Target.com and select "find a store."

Are Kroger stores open on Juneteenth?

Kroger stores in Wisconsin include Metro Market and Pick 'n Save locations.

Is Costco open on Juneteenth?

Costco closes for holidays including Easter, Memorial Day and Labor Day, but Juneteenth is not included on its list of holiday closures.

Is Whole Foods open on Juneteenth?

Whole Foods is open for normal business hours on Juneteenth from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., a spokesperson said.

Is Trader Joes open on Juneteenth?

Yes, Trader Joes will be open regular hours, a spokesperson said. You can find the nearest location on its website at traderjoes.com.

Is Aldi open on Juneteenth 2024?

Aldi stores will be open on Juneteenth. You can find specific holiday hours for your local store using the store locator.

Is the post office, UPS or other businesses open on Juneteenth 2024?

Here's a list of banks, and other businesses that will be open and closed in Wisconsin on Juneteenth 2024:

Is the post office open on Juneteenth?

Post Offices will be closed for the Juneteenth holiday. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service.

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

Most banks, such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo, are closed for Juneteenth.

Will the city of Milwaukee garbage pickup change on Juneteenth?

In the city of Milwaukee, garbage collection will be paused on Juneteenth. You can check your schedule to see when garbage pickup is scheduled in your area.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin grocery stores, businesses open on Juneteenth 2024