These Wisconsin grocery stores and businesses are open on Memorial Day 2024

Shoppers making any last-minute purchases for their Memorial Day gatherings have some options if they need to grab any items.

Here's what's opened and closed on the holiday in 2024:

When is Memorial Day 2024?

Veterans prepare to release black balloons, symbolic of POW and MIA soldiers, during a wreath-laying ceremony to mark Memorial Day at Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee in 2021.

Memorial Day falls on the last Monday in May, which this year is May 27, 2024.

Which grocery stores are open or closed on Memorial Day 2024?

Here's a list of grocery stores in Wisconsin that are open and closed on Memorial Day 2024:

Is Walmart open on Memorial Day?

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Memorial Day, a company spokesperson told USA TODAY. However it is best to reach out to your local Walmart or check the online store directory before heading to the store.

Is Target open on Memorial Day?

Target locations will be open on Memorial Day, according to the company's website. You can find specific holiday hours for your local store using the the company's store locator.

Are Kroger stores open on Memorial Day?

The Pick 'n Save store at Midtown Center Milwaukee has undergone a $2 million remodeling.

Most Kroger stores will be open on Memorial Day. You can check with your local store for specific hours. Kroger stores in Wisconsin include Metro Market and Pick 'n Save locations.

Is Costco open on Memorial Day?

Costco will be closed on Memorial Day, according to the company's website.

Is Aldi open on Memorial Day?

Aldi stores operate limited hours on Memorial Day, according to the company's website. You can find specific holiday hours for your local store using the store locator.

Is Whole Foods open on Memorial Day?

Whole Food locations will be open on Memorial Day during its normal hours, a spokesperson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Is Cermak Fresh Market open on Memorial Day?

The Cermak grocery story in Walker's Point has been temporarily closed the the city of Milwaukee Health Department.

Cermak will be open its normal hours on Memorial Day, said a company spokesperson. For a list of Cermak locations in Wisconsin, you can visit the company's website.

Is the post office, UPS or other businesses open on Memorial Day 2024?

Here's a list of banks, and other businesses that will be open and closed in Wisconsin on Memorial Day 2024:

Is the post office open on Memorial Day?

All post office locations will be closed and there will be no residential or business mail deliveries on Memorial Day.

Is UPS open on Memorial Day?

UPS pickup and delivery is not available on Memorial Day, according to the company's website. Store locations may be closed, so be sure to check with your local store for specific hours of operation.

Will the city of Milwaukee garbage pickup change on Memorial Day?

In the city of Milwaukee, garbage collection will be paused on Memorial Day. Make sure to check your schedule to see when garbage pickup is scheduled for your area.

Are schools closed on Memorial Day?

Milwaukee Public Schools do not have school on Memorial Day. You can find the school calendar on the MPS website.

