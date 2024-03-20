The Wisconsin Forward Exam is starting its testing window. We've got answers to your questions

It's the beginning of standardized testing season in schools across Wisconsin. But unlike the standardized tests you might be familiar with, your child probably won't need a No. 2 pencil for the Wisconsin Forward Exam.

The Wisconsin Forward Exam is an online statewide standardized test that started being offered to schools in 2016. According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the exam and others help school districts evaluate their curriculums and lets the state know how Wisconsin schools measure up against state standards. The test results also let public schools know whether their students have achieved proficiency in reading, math and other subject areas.

Here are some common questions about the Wisconsin Forward Exam and the basics of what you can expect.

What does the Wisconsin Forward Exam look like?

Most of the time, the test is administered online. We looked at the DPI's Forward Exam practice tests for third-grades to get an idea for what the test actually looks like. Here's what we found:

The English/language arts test looks at both reading comprehension and English language skills. It asks test-takers to answer questions in a variety of different ways. Some ask the student to find and select misspelled words on the screen, answer a multiple-choice question, put quotation marks in their proper place or write a short paragraph.

The math exam also has a mixture of ways to respond, depending on the question: drop-down options, multiple choice, using an embedded calculator and other interactive responses like placing hands on a clock and finishing a bar graph.

DPI has sample tests available in both online and printout formats.

This screen capture shows the first question on the third-grade reading Wisconsin Forward Exam practice test.

Which students take the Wisconsin Forward Exam?

Generally speaking, all students in grades three through eight in Wisconsin public and choice program schools take the Wisconsin Forward Exam.

The subject areas that are tested vary by grade. All students in grades three through eight are tested on math and reading. Students in grades four and eight are also tested on science and social studies, while students in grade 10 take the social studies test.

When will my school take the Wisconsin Forward Exam?

The testing window, or the dates when the DPI recommends schools administer the test, is from March 18 to April 26. The days when individual schools and classrooms actually give the tests will vary by district. Contact your local school or district to find out when those days are.

How much time does the Wisconsin Forward Exam take?

The Wisconsin Forward Exam isn't a timed test. However, the DPI does provide guidance on how much time schools should schedule for testing.

According to that guidance, grades three through five should schedule about three hours and 35 minutes to complete their language arts and math exams, while grades six and seven should schedule an additional 15 minutes and grade eight an additional 25.

Meanwhile, grades four and eight are suggested to have an additional 105 minutes for the science exam, while grades four, eight and 10 might need another 70 minutes for social studies.

Can my student opt out of the Wisconsin Forward Exam?

Caregivers can have their student opt out of testing during the testing window by making the request in writing to either the student's principal or the school board. If the student is in grades four, eight or 9 through 11, the request must be granted, according to state law. In all other grade levels, the decision whether to grant the request is at the discretion of the school board.

The opt-out request must be for the whole test, not just one part. If a student has already started taking the test and opts out, their scores aren't counted.

How can I help my student do well on the Wisconsin Forward Exam?

Tests aren't always fun, but they can be an important part of many areas of life, including college entrance exams, driving exams, even performance reviews at work.

If your student has pre-test jitters, or test anxiety, you can help them handle it by helping them learn to accept mistakes, take deep breaths or talk through their feelings. You can also talk about other ways they could handle their stress. It's also important that students eat a healthy breakfast and get a good night's sleep before test day.

Reduce test anxiety by helping your student learn what the test looks like and how they'll take it by having them do a sample test.

If your student needs accommodations due to a disability or need for language support, some tools, like text-to-speech for directions and a calculator, are embedded in the test. Some Individual Education Plan accommodations can also be used during the test, according to the DPI's Accessibility Guide for the Wisconsin Forward Exam. The DPI suggests discussing accommodations with your school and your child's teacher.

Finally, it's important to remember that standardized testing only gives one piece of the whole picture for how your student is doing in school. Also consider your student's report cards, teacher feedback, class participation and school assignments.

When will schools and caregivers find out test results?

It takes time to go through the results, but schools and caregivers receive individual student reports in July and August, according to the DPI. The public data for school- and districtwide testing results become available in the DPI's public portal, WISEDash, in the fall.

Where can I go to find out more information?

Learn more about the Wisconsin Forward Test and other assessments at dpi.wi.gov/assessment.

