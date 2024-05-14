Wisconsin driver suffers only non-life-threatening injuries after rollover crash on I-41

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin say one driver suffered only non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash on I-41 left them stuck inside their vehicle Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Slinger Police Department, officers, as well as crews from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Slinger Fire Department, and Life Star Rescue, responded at 2:56 p.m. for a reported single-vehicle crash on I-41 South near Highway 60.

Once on scene, police say they found a service truck on its roof about 100 feet off the highway and into a wooded ditch line with the driver of the vehicle trapped inside.

Courtesy of the Slinger Police Department

Firefighters with the Slinger Fire Department worked quickly to extricate the driver who appears to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

A witness reportedly told officials that the truck had blown its front tire which, in turn, caused the crash to happen.

Authorities say no other driver or driving factors were involved in the incident.

